Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman
Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman

Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman

International 2021-08-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has stepped down from the post of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman.

“I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction. Wouldn’t have been possible without full confidence and support of the PM & his Govt,” he said in a tweet from his official handle.

He also expressed best wishes for Kahlid Mansoor, who has been appoineted as the new CPEC Authority chief by the PTI government.

“Khalid Mansoor sb is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah,” Bajwa wrote.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar thanked Bajwa for his services in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening the scope of the multi-billion dollar project.

“His dedication and commitment was a source of great strength and support,” said the minister in a tweet.

In another tweet, Umar said newly-appointed SAPM Mansoor’s vast corporate experience along with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the mega Chinese projects “makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC”.

The federal government in November 2019 notified the appointment of Bajwa as the first chairman of the CPEC Authority.

The authority was established through a presidential ordinance in 2019 for coordination, monitoring and evaluation to ensure implementation of CPEC-related activities.

The former DG ISPR, who also served as commander Southern Command, was appointed for a period of four years.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, India,... more»

Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast

British officials have warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the... more»

Pentagon officer reportedly KILLED in shooting at transit center, suspect ‘neutralized’

A police officer was reportedly killed and two more people injured in a shooting at the Pentagon... more»

Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman

Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has stepped down from the post of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor... more»

China’s Wuhan to test ‘all residents’ as COVID returns

WUHAN: Authorities in Wuhan on Aug. 3 said they would test its entire population for COVID-19... more»

US approves $82mn anti-ship missile sale to India

The US has approved the sale of an anti-ship missile system to India for $82 million, the State... more»

UN special rapporteur on torture requests info after video shows German police officer throwing elderly woman to ground

Nils Melzer, the United Nation’s special rapporteur on torture, has issued a request for... more»

Taliban take over TV station in strategic city as US airstrikes pound key positions in Afghanistan

CNN reports on August 2: The Taliban have taken over a TV station in Afghanistan’s strategic... more»

Coronavirus cases top 60M in European region, says WHO

The number of COVID-19 cases has passed the milestone of 60 million in the WHO European region... more»

Tehran vows ‘strong’ response to any ‘adventure’ as UK summons Iranian ambassador over attack on tanker off Oman

Iran has said it would not hesitate to give a “strong” and “prompt” response to any threat... more»

Search

Back to Top