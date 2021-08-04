Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Kashmir: PTI’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected new prime minister of AJK
Kashmir: PTI’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected new prime minister of AJK

Kashmir: PTI’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected new prime minister of AJK

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-08-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

According to the Daily Dawn web news reports: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi was on Wednesday elected the 13th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He received 33 votes in the newly formed Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, whereas joint opposition’s candidate Chaudhry Latif Akbar garnered 15 votes.

Niazi succeeds PML-N’s Raja Farooq Haider, whose tenure in the AJK PM’s office had ended on July 30.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Niazi as the ruling party’s candidate for the position.

In a tweet, the minister said that PM Imran had made the decision after extensive consultations and reviewing all the proposals. “He is a dynamic and genuine political activist and his heart beats for the people,” he said.

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister’s focal person for digital media, added that Niazi was a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly from border area Abbaspur Poonch.

“He is also the central joint secretary of the PTI,” he said.

Imran Khan had on Friday and Saturday interviewed no less than seven candidates for the position of AJK premier. The prime minister had put various questions to them, relating to their future strategy and views on environment, tourism and national and international issues.

According to a source, PM Imran had expressed displeasure over the fact that he was being contacted by different quarters that were exerting pressure to select particular candidates.

Niazi — who won the recent AJK polls from the LA-18 constituency — was not among the leading candidates for the position initially.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: PTI’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected new prime minister of AJK

According to the Daily Dawn web news reports: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi... more»

Four killed, 20 wounded in Afghan capital attack: officials

At least four people were killed and 20 others wounded on Tuesday in a coordinated attack in the... more»

UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, India,... more»

Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast

British officials have warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the... more»

Pentagon officer reportedly KILLED in shooting at transit center, suspect ‘neutralized’

A police officer was reportedly killed and two more people injured in a shooting at the Pentagon... more»

Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman

Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has stepped down from the post of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor... more»

China’s Wuhan to test ‘all residents’ as COVID returns

WUHAN: Authorities in Wuhan on Aug. 3 said they would test its entire population for COVID-19... more»

US approves $82mn anti-ship missile sale to India

The US has approved the sale of an anti-ship missile system to India for $82 million, the State... more»

UN special rapporteur on torture requests info after video shows German police officer throwing elderly woman to ground

Nils Melzer, the United Nation’s special rapporteur on torture, has issued a request for... more»

Taliban take over TV station in strategic city as US airstrikes pound key positions in Afghanistan

CNN reports on August 2: The Taliban have taken over a TV station in Afghanistan’s strategic... more»

Search

Back to Top