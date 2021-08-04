Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Four killed, 20 wounded in Afghan capital attack: officials
Four killed, 20 wounded in Afghan capital attack: officials

Four killed, 20 wounded in Afghan capital attack: officials

International 2021-08-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

At least four people were killed and 20 others wounded on Tuesday in a coordinated attack in the Afghan capital that targeted the country’s defence minister and some lawmakers, security officials said.

“There were four martyrs and 20 wounded” in the attack, a security official told AFP, after a wave of explosions and gunfire rocked Kabul in what the country’s defence minister said was an assault targeting him. Another security official confirmed the toll and medical charity Emergency said four people killed in the attack had been brought to its facility in Kabul.__daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Four killed, 20 wounded in Afghan capital attack: officials

At least four people were killed and 20 others wounded on Tuesday in a coordinated attack in the... more»

UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, other countries from Aug 5

The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, India,... more»

Warning of ‘potential hijack’ of ship under way off UAE coast

British officials have warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the... more»

Pentagon officer reportedly KILLED in shooting at transit center, suspect ‘neutralized’

A police officer was reportedly killed and two more people injured in a shooting at the Pentagon... more»

Pakistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman

Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has stepped down from the post of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor... more»

China’s Wuhan to test ‘all residents’ as COVID returns

WUHAN: Authorities in Wuhan on Aug. 3 said they would test its entire population for COVID-19... more»

US approves $82mn anti-ship missile sale to India

The US has approved the sale of an anti-ship missile system to India for $82 million, the State... more»

UN special rapporteur on torture requests info after video shows German police officer throwing elderly woman to ground

Nils Melzer, the United Nation’s special rapporteur on torture, has issued a request for... more»

Taliban take over TV station in strategic city as US airstrikes pound key positions in Afghanistan

CNN reports on August 2: The Taliban have taken over a TV station in Afghanistan’s strategic... more»

Coronavirus cases top 60M in European region, says WHO

The number of COVID-19 cases has passed the milestone of 60 million in the WHO European region... more»

Search

Back to Top