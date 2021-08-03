Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Coronavirus cases top 60M in European region, says WHO
Coronavirus cases top 60M in European region, says WHO

Coronavirus cases top 60M in European region, says WHO

Europe 2021-08-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The number of COVID-19 cases has passed the milestone of 60 million in the WHO European region since the pandemic began, said the health body’s regional office on Monday, along with a warning that “travel is not risk-free.”

“The end of the pandemic is still over the horizon, and sadly, so far in the European region there have been more than 1.2 million COVID-19 deaths,” said Dr. Dorit Nitzan, WHO regional emergency director for Europe.

“It is important that countries continue their combined efforts to protect their most vulnerable people and those at risk,” she said.

Globally, on Monday, the WHO said there had been over 198.02 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including some 4.22 million reported deaths while nearly 3.84 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

“For the pandemic to end, we must rapidly scale up vaccinations equitably in all countries, including supporting vaccine production, as appropriate, and sharing of doses, as relevant, to protect the vulnerable population in every country,” said Nitzan.

Vaccinations vary widely between countries in the 53 countries in the WHO European region, extending from Greenland in the northwest to the Russian Far East.

“The vaccination coverage amongst the priority population groups such as the over-60s, healthcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities, and those with underlying conditions is still low in a few countries,” said the WHO official.

‘Vaccinations prevent severe illness’

“As vaccines are proven effective in preventing severe illness and deaths, more cases in these priority groups will mean more hospitalizations and deaths. So, we must urgently get all the priority groups vaccinated.”

Dorit said there is also the need to follow public health and social measures: testing, sequencing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine, along with handwashing, wearing a mask, and keeping physical distancing in crowded, confined, and closed places.

During Europe’s summer season, the WHO has cautioned of the risks of travel, saying that it and mass gatherings can increase the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

“If you want to travel, think about the need and assess your risks. Your decision counts for ending this pandemic. If you decide to travel and gather, do it safely,” said the health body.

“Avoid the three Cs; more than the travel itself, it is the place that matters. Settings that are Closed, Confined or Crowded will put you at higher risk of being infected with COVID-19.” __The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Taliban take over TV station in strategic city as US airstrikes pound key positions in Afghanistan

CNN reports on August 2: The Taliban have taken over a TV station in Afghanistan’s strategic... more»

Coronavirus cases top 60M in European region, says WHO

The number of COVID-19 cases has passed the milestone of 60 million in the WHO European region... more»

Tehran vows ‘strong’ response to any ‘adventure’ as UK summons Iranian ambassador over attack on tanker off Oman

Iran has said it would not hesitate to give a “strong” and “prompt” response to any threat... more»

Afghan Taliban must be held accountable for ‘massacre’: US

The United States mission in Kabul has demanded that Taliban fighters who “massacred dozens of... more»

China Covid: Concerns grow as Delta outbreak spreads

A fresh Covid outbreak in China has spread to more locations, raising concerns over the... more»

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic athlete: Official

Poland has granted a humanitarian visa to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete... more»

Belarus sprinter refuses ‘forced’ flight home

A Belarusian sprinter voiced fears for her safety as she refused an order to fly home early from... more»

Egypt: Eight soldiers killed in Sinai ‘anti-terrorism’ operations

Eight Egyptian army soldiers have been killed in recent “anti-terrorism operations”, the armed... more»

UN mission in Afghanistan urges Taliban to probe compound attack

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Taliban on Sunday to carry... more»

Pfizer, Moderna, hike prices for their Covid jabs by up to a QUARTER for the EU – reports

Pfizer has reportedly raised the price of its Covid vaccine dose by a quarter, with Moderna also... more»

Search

Back to Top