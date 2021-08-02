Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UN mission in Afghanistan urges Taliban to probe compound attack
UN mission in Afghanistan urges Taliban to probe compound attack

UN mission in Afghanistan urges Taliban to probe compound attack

International 2021-08-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Taliban on Sunday to carry out a full investigation and provide answers concerning a recent attack on its main compound in the capital of the western province of Herat.

An Afghan police guard was killed when the United Nations compound came under attack in Herat on Friday, officials said, as fighting raged between government forces and the Taliban on the outskirts of the western city.

It was not immediately clear who attacked the compound but the Taliban put the incident down to possible crossfire.

“It is possible that guards could have sustained harm in crossfire due to close proximity of the office to the fighting,” the insurgents’ spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.

“Perpetrators of the attack that killed an Afghan guard need to be held accountable,” said the UNAMA in a statement.

It said the UN as a civilian entity in Afghanistan —focused on supporting peace efforts, promoting the rights of all Afghans and providing critical humanitarian assistance — needs to be able to carry out its work without threats or violence.

“The UN has communicated its grave and mounting concerns given the further violent occurrences at the Herat base on Saturday, as well as other recent incidents involving UN personnel and assets elsewhere in Afghanistan,” it added.

The attack, involving rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire, happened hours after Taliban fighters penetrated deep into Herat city.

It also came as US-led foreign forces near a complete withdrawal of troops and Afghan security forces struggle to hold back Taliban fighters in three major provincial capitals.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Belarus sprinter refuses ‘forced’ flight home

A Belarusian sprinter voiced fears for her safety as she refused an order to fly home early from... more»

Egypt: Eight soldiers killed in Sinai ‘anti-terrorism’ operations

Eight Egyptian army soldiers have been killed in recent “anti-terrorism operations”, the armed... more»

UN mission in Afghanistan urges Taliban to probe compound attack

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Taliban on Sunday to carry... more»

Pfizer, Moderna, hike prices for their Covid jabs by up to a QUARTER for the EU – reports

Pfizer has reportedly raised the price of its Covid vaccine dose by a quarter, with Moderna also... more»

India takes over UN Security Council presidency for August

India on Sunday assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August,... more»

US Navy says drone strike hit oil tanker off Oman, killing 2

U.S. Navy explosive experts believe a “drone strike” targeted an oil tanker that came under... more»

Vienna: Rally in Solidarity with the Ahwazi Arab People in Iran

About 50 migrants assembled in Vienna in front of the Iranian embassy to show their solidarity... more»

Kashmir: Proposed law on new status for GB finalised

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has finalised the proposed legislation to award... more»

China races to curb Delta-fuelled COVID outbreak, worst in months

Provinces across China have imposed tougher restrictions in an effort to racing to contain the... more»

Biden nominates Indian-American Rashad Hussain as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom

Washington, Jul 31: US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American attorney Rashad Hussain... more»

Search

Back to Top