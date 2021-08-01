Vienna: Rally in Solidarity with the Ahwazi Arab People in Iran

About 50 migrants assembled in Vienna in front of the Iranian embassy to show their solidarity with the current uprising of the Ahwazi Arab people in Iran.

They denounced the brutal repression of the Mullah regime and called for international solidarity. Most participants were Ahaz Arabs as well as Iraqi and Syrian demonstrators who have been active in protests against their respective regimes.

Comrades of the Austrian section of the RCIT participated in the rally. We sold a number of copies of the latest issue of THAWRA – the RCIT’s Arab-language paper.

Our comrade Michael Pröbsting, International Secretary of the RCIT, was asked to address the rally. In his speech, comrade Pröbsting stated our unconditional solidarity with the liberation struggle of the Ahwazi people.

He also said that it is necessary to link this struggle with those of other oppressed nations in Iran (e.g. the Azeri people, the Kurds) as well as the oppressed masses among the Persian population.__thecommunists.net