Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Kashmir: Haider’s remarks ‘sheer frustration’ after humiliating AJK defeat
Kashmir: Haider’s remarks ‘sheer frustration’ after humiliating AJK defeat

Kashmir: Haider’s remarks ‘sheer frustration’ after humiliating AJK defeat

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-07-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

MUZAFFARABAD: A senior leader of the PTI on Wednesday took strong exception to a volley of allegations levelled by outgoing Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and other leaders of PML-N against his party “out of sheer frustration in the wake of a humiliating defeat” in the AJK polls.

“Allegations of money laundering and use of money by the [PTI-led] central government in the July 25 elections are highly condemnable for two reasons. One: they are a pack of lies and deceitful and two: they are aimed at providing material to India’s propaganda machinery. On the one hand, they are creating misunderstandings between the Kashmiris and Pakistan due to vested interests on the other,” said Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, PTI’s central joint secretary, during a conversation with reporters.

Ahmed said that though he and his party could understand well that why Haider and the PML-N leadership were in a state of utter shock, yet he believed that such language was unbecoming of a person holding the top office in the base camp of freedom struggle.

The PTI’s central joint secretary said that the defeat suffered by the PML-N in AJK was the writing on the wall which was being read by all and sundry in AJK since long except Haider and his visiting leaders from Pakistan owing to their “ostrich-like approach”.

“Instead of spending it on the welfare of the common man over the past five years, the PML-N government led by Haider squandered public money by enjoying the status, undertaking unnecessary foreign tours, increasing personal emoluments, perks and privileges as well as that of the bureaucracy to name a few,” he said.

Ahmed claimed that even the PML-N workers in AJK were unhappy with the performance of their government and they too had taken their revenge in elections.

“A government which miserably failed to satisfy its own workers, let alone the rest of the population, is now laying the blame of its disastrous defeat on the government of Pakistan which is very unfortunate,” he added.

The PTI leader pointed out that the Election Commission was constituted by the former premier himself by exercising his will and he also held sway in administrative matters till the last moment, yet he was hurling one after the other allegation against the government of Pakistan.

“What else this demonstrates except sheer frustration.”

The PTI leaders also took exception to the visiting PML-N leaders from Pakistan, saying that they had desperately tried to play the “Kashmir card” by hurling unfounded accusations at Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“However, their narrative was thrown by the Kashmiris into the bin by giving their mandate to the PTI.”

To a question, Ahmed said that his success from the most difficult constituency, with the overwhelming majority of educated voters, was a vindication of the vision, aims and objectives of PM Imran.

“While I owe him a debt of gratitude for the very reason, I dedicate my success to the people of Muzaffarabad as well as to the people of Srinagar, who are very close to the heart of our leader,” he added.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

European lawmakers urge EU action on ‘alarming humanitarian situation’ in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Sixteen European parliamentarians on Friday wrote a letter to the European Commission on the... more»

Four injured in shooting and stabbing in Berlin car park, German police mount major operation – reports

At least four people have been injured in a knife and gun attack in the Wedding neighborhood of... more»

Nanjing: New virus outbreak worst since Wuhan, say Chinese state media

A Covid outbreak first discovered in the Chinese city of Nanjing has spread to five provinces and... more»

UN compound attacked as battle for Afghanistan’s Herat rages

An Afghan security guard was killed on Friday when a United Nations compound came under attack in... more»

Kashmir: Haider’s remarks ‘sheer frustration’ after humiliating AJK defeat

MUZAFFARABAD: A senior leader of the PTI on Wednesday took strong exception to a volley of... more»

EU pushes Iraq to stem migrant flights to Belarus

BRUSSELS – The European Union said on Thursday it was pressing Iraq to help stem the flow of... more»

UN Security Council unanimously approves Cyprus peacekeeping mission extension

The UN Security Council unanimously approved on Thursday the extension of a peacekeeping mission... more»

Kashmir: Four CRPF personnel, civilian injured in Baramulla grenade attack

SRINAGAR, July 30: Four paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including an... more»

Blinken warns talks with Iran can’t go on indefinitely

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that negotiations with Tehran over the Iran... more»

Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists

A top-level Taliban delegation visiting China assured Beijing the group will not allow Afghanistan... more»

Search

Back to Top