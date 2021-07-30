Kashmir: Four CRPF personnel, civilian injured in Baramulla grenade attack

Kashmir: Four CRPF personnel, civilian injured in Baramulla grenade attackKashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-07-30, Comments Off 1
SRINAGAR, July 30: Four paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including an Assistant sub inspector, and a civilian were injured in a grenade blast in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, reports said.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the grenade attack took place at Khanpora bridge.
Four CRPF personnel and a civilian suffered splinter injuries in the attack, said the officer, adding that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the militants who carried out the attack.__GK News
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)