Kashmir: Four CRPF personnel, civilian injured in Baramulla grenade attack

SRINAGAR, July 30: Four paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including an Assistant sub inspector, and a civilian were injured in a grenade blast in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, reports said.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the grenade attack took place at Khanpora bridge.

Four CRPF personnel and a civilian suffered splinter injuries in the attack, said the officer, adding that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the militants who carried out the attack.__GK News

