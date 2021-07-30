Voice Of Vienna

Israeli army injures 12 Palestinians in southern West Bank

International 2021-07-30
At least 12 Palestinians were wounded Thursday by bullets fired by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The humanitarian aid group said crews dealt with 12 injuries from live bullets and dozens of cases of suffocation in Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

Earlier Thursday, one Palestinian was injured by live bullets during clashes that erupted in Beit Ummar in Hebron province and was transferred to al-Mizan Hospital, a medical source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

The source said the victim was in “critical” condition and was admitted to the operating room.

Clashes erupted between dozens of young men and the Israeli army following the funeral of Muhammad Al-Alami, 12, who was shot and killed by the Israeli army on Wednesday.

The army used live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians.

The army’s attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank continue daily, while the Palestinian Authority has demanded that the international community protect Palestinians under occupation.__The Nation

