No quarantine for fully jabbed US and EU travellers to England

People who have been fully vaccinated in the EU or US will not need to isolate when coming to England from an amber list country.

The change will come into force at 04:00 BST on Monday.

Currently, only people who received their jabs in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber list countries, except France.

The government said the rule change would help to reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would apply to people who have been fully vaccinated with a jab approved by the EU or US.

Travellers will still need to take a Covid test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.

Under-18s will be exempt from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.

It come as a further 27,734 cases were reported in the UK, bringing to an end a seven-day run of falling case numbers. Wednesday’s case figure was, however, down significantly from a week ago, when 44,104 cases were reported.

Another 91 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported.

Tougher rules will continue to be in place for France, which is on the amber list but still requires travellers to quarantine when they return, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Mr Shapps said this advice would reviewed at “the end of next week” as part of the rolling assessment of travel rules.

As well as reopening to the EU and the US, international cruises will also be allowed to restart from England.

It is not yet known whether other UK nations will adopt the same changes. The Scottish government said no decision had been made.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales would reflect the changes, subject to more information about how approved jabs would be verified.

The travel industry has long been pushing for this change in a bid to make it easier for tourists or expats to visit.

Airlines UK, which represents big carriers, said the move would offer “a lifeline for thousands of businesses reliant on international inbound travel”.

Joss Croft, of trade association UKinbound, said it would “allow the £28bn inbound tourism sector, which supports over 500,000 jobs across the UK, to finally restart”.

Although US citizens will soon be able to avoid quarantine in England, they are being urged not to travel to the UK by their country’s health protection agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the US border is currently closed to the UK, as well as many other countries, except for US citizens.

The UK and US have set up a taskforce to discuss a travel corridor, although earlier this week the White House said it had no plans to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for non-Americans.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC on Wednesday that “we’re talking to them the whole time”.__Courtesy BBC.com