Pakistani LeT commander among three militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: police

Srinagar July 14: A Pakistani militant commander of the LeT outfit and two local militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at main town Pulwama in the south Kashmir district, police said this morning.

The encounter broke out late last night after police and security forces cordoned the town following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

A police spokesperson while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said this morning that Pakistani commander of the LeT, Aijaz alias Abu Huraira and two local militants have been killed in the gunfight adding “incriminating material” including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the trio’s possession. The identity of the two local slain militants was not immediately known.

The IGP congratulated the police and security forces for killing the three militants.

Following the encounter, a strict curfew has been imposed in Pulwama town even as internet has been snapped in entire Pulwama district as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, news agency KNO reported while quoting an official.__GK News