Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Will never let AJK become province, says Maryam
Will never let AJK become province, says Maryam

Will never let AJK become province, says Maryam

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-07-14, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Terming herself and her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘blood of Kashmir’, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that her party will never allow Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to become a province of Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in AJK’s Hatiyan Bala on Snunday, she criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan over what she called making a “deal” over the Kashmir issue and losing the region’s case at the international forums.

“Both me and my father have Kashmiri blood in our veins… we will never let [them] make AJK a province,” she added.

While lamenting the incumbent premier for having the guts to visit AJK despite “selling” Kashmir to India, Maryam said that PM Imran should bring his nama-e-amaal as Kashmiris have a lot of questions to ask.

“Kashmiris will ask about your two-minute silence after the August 5 move which is continuing to this very day. They will ask when will this silence end? They will ask how many resolutions [in United Nations] did you get passed for the Kashmir issue,” she added.

The PML-N vice-president hit out at the PTI government for not trying to convince OIC members for putting pressure on India. “No friendly country is supporting you [PM Imran] because you have no credibility.”

Maryam also said that everyone in Pakistan and AJK knows who brought Imran Khan to power and for what objectives who is busy in increasing inflation poverty and load-shedding in the country. “Do you want the same happening in AJK as well? If you don’t then you must vote for the PML-N on the July 25 elections,” she added.

She said that there was just one person who is prosperous in Pakistan and his name is Imran Khan. “He doesn’t have to wait in long queues to get wheat and other basic commodities… he doesn’t have a business so he doesn’t need to care… this ‘selection’ has destroyed Pakistan.”

Maryam said that she is with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well.

“I am with every mother who lost her sons for freedom. With every sister who sacrificed her honour for freedom and with every brother who had to give a shoulder to his brothers funeral for freedom.”__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

J&J, AstraZeneca explore COVID vaccine changes due to clots: WSJ

Teams at Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are working with outside... more»

Taliban say won’t accept dictation from Pakistan on peace process

Afghan Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said the group welcomes help and advice from... more»

Turkey rescues 5,693 irregular migrants in 1st half of 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 5,693 irregular migrants, most of whom were pushed back... more»

Will never let AJK become province, says Maryam

Terming herself and her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘blood of... more»

France announces 2022 presidential elections in April

The 2022 French presidential elections will be held in April, a government spokesman confirmed on... more»

UK medical body slams ‘irresponsible’ decision to unlock England on July 19 as cases rise

The British Medical Association (BMA) has condemned the government’s decision to ditch Covid-19... more»

Taliban warn Turkey against extending troops in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Tuesday warned Turkey against extending its presence in the country when US-led... more»

Aung San Suu Kyi faces more charges as UN urges reconciliation

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing four additional criminal charges, filed in a... more»

Pakistan: Senate passes bill ‘criminalising’ torture, custodial deaths

The Senate on Monday passed The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill,... more»

Dutch PM Rutte ‘sorry for easing restrictions too soon’

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised for “an error of judgement” in... more»

Search

Back to Top