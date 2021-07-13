Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Kashmir: Pakistan Army may be stationed outside polling stations in AJK polls, says Sheikh Rasheed
Kashmir: Pakistan Army may be stationed outside polling stations in AJK polls, says Sheikh Rasheed

Kashmir: Pakistan Army may be stationed outside polling stations in AJK polls, says Sheikh Rasheed

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-07-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed stated that Imran Khan will form the government in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) following the forthcoming July 25 elections.

Sheikh Rasheed stated that the Pakistan Army, in addition to civil-armed forces, may be summoned for security reasons in order to secure free and fair elections in the AJK. In the AJK, the Pakistan Armed Forces would be stationed outside polling booths, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said, “All FIA officials who had been posted at the same station for more than three years have now been moved.” In Karachi, the new Director General of NADRA takes action against officials who perform poorly and suspends 39 officers.”

He stated that the Foreign Ministry would issue a policy statement on Afghanistan; nevertheless, 90 percent of border fence along the Pak-Afghan border has been finished, with the remaining barrier to be completed in a month.

Sheikh Rasheed further stated that Pakistan has constructed 46 kilometres of Pak-Iran border barrier, which will be completed in a year.

He said Pakistan allowed 70,000 Afghan citizens to cross the border so they could get themselves and their relatives treated in Pakistan’s hospitals.

The minister also said that the government was providing 3G and 4G technology to the erstwhile FATA. He shared that summary on the TLP has been forwarded to the cabinet for a policy decision.__Daily Times

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Senate passes bill ‘criminalising’ torture, custodial deaths

The Senate on Monday passed The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill,... more»

Dutch PM Rutte ‘sorry for easing restrictions too soon’

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised for “an error of judgement” in... more»

Egypt passes law to sack civil servants linked to Muslim Brotherhood

The Egyptian parliament on Monday approved a legal amendment that allows the authorities to sack... more»

Cuba’s president blames Washington for protests, says US sanctions responsible for shortages and ‘social unrest’

The Cuban president has hit out at the US, alleging it played a considerable role in the first... more»

Kashmir: Pakistan Army may be stationed outside polling stations in AJK polls, says Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed stated that Imran Khan will form the government in Azad... more»

Top US general in Afghanistan relinquishes command

KABUL: The top US general in Afghanistan relinquished command on Monday at a ceremony in the... more»

Cuban stage rare anti-government protests

Thousands of Cubans have joined the biggest protests for decades against the island’s... more»

Pro-EU party leads in Moldova parliamentary election: Early count

President Maia Sandu’s pro-European party is leading in Moldova’s elections as vote counting... more»

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has repeated Turkey’s bid to resolve all the existing problems with... more»

90 deaths confirmed in Florida building collapse: mayor

Authorities said on Sunday they were making progress in the painstaking search for the victims of... more»

Search

Back to Top