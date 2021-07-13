Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Egypt passes law to sack civil servants linked to Muslim Brotherhood
Egypt passes law to sack civil servants linked to Muslim Brotherhood

Egypt passes law to sack civil servants linked to Muslim Brotherhood

International 2021-07-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Egyptian parliament on Monday approved a legal amendment that allows the authorities to sack civil servants who have links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The new amendment allows the Egyptian authorities to pass any gradual disciplinary action to fire suspected employees affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood which was outlawed by the Egyptian authorities since 2013.

The state-owned Al-Ahram daily reported that the parliament approved the amendment on the Dismissal Without Disciplinary Action Act of 1972, under which the second article allows the dismissal of civil servants, without disciplinary action, whose names are on the state list of terrorists.

The new amendment, however, allows the dismissed civil servants to appeal before Egypt’s administrative courts.

Observers see the amendment as another step to fire all employees who are believed to be affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt from the state’s public institutions and bodies.

Following the military coup in Egypt in July 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood group was persecuted and outlawed in Egypt with most of its top leaders being arrested, including late Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi who died in a courtroom while on trial in 2019.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Senate passes bill ‘criminalising’ torture, custodial deaths

The Senate on Monday passed The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill,... more»

Dutch PM Rutte ‘sorry for easing restrictions too soon’

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised for “an error of judgement” in... more»

Egypt passes law to sack civil servants linked to Muslim Brotherhood

The Egyptian parliament on Monday approved a legal amendment that allows the authorities to sack... more»

Cuba’s president blames Washington for protests, says US sanctions responsible for shortages and ‘social unrest’

The Cuban president has hit out at the US, alleging it played a considerable role in the first... more»

Top US general in Afghanistan relinquishes command

KABUL: The top US general in Afghanistan relinquished command on Monday at a ceremony in the... more»

Cuban stage rare anti-government protests

Thousands of Cubans have joined the biggest protests for decades against the island’s... more»

Pro-EU party leads in Moldova parliamentary election: Early count

President Maia Sandu’s pro-European party is leading in Moldova’s elections as vote counting... more»

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has repeated Turkey’s bid to resolve all the existing problems with... more»

90 deaths confirmed in Florida building collapse: mayor

Authorities said on Sunday they were making progress in the painstaking search for the victims of... more»

Pakistan: Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet

The Federal Ministry of Finance has sent a summary to the Federal Cabinet proposing a special... more»

Search

Back to Top