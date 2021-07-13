Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Dutch PM Rutte ‘sorry for easing restrictions too soon’
Dutch PM Rutte ‘sorry for easing restrictions too soon’

Dutch PM Rutte ‘sorry for easing restrictions too soon’

Europe 2021-07-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised for “an error of judgement” in scrapping most coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The easing three weeks ago led to infection levels surging to their highest this year as nightlife resumed for large numbers of young people.

Curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs were reimposed on Friday.

Previously Mr Rutte had refused to take any blame for the opening up, describing it as a “logical step”.

On Saturday, the country’s public health institute reported more than 10,000 new Covid cases, the highest number in a single day since December.

But so far this has not translated into a significant increase in hospital admissions, as most of the new cases are among young people.

More than 46% of the Netherlands’ adult population – mostly from older age groups – is fully vaccinated. More than 77% have received at least one dose.

Mr Rutte’s apology comes as countries across Europe face rising numbers of cases of the Delta variant.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Senate passes bill ‘criminalising’ torture, custodial deaths

The Senate on Monday passed The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill,... more»

Dutch PM Rutte ‘sorry for easing restrictions too soon’

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised for “an error of judgement” in... more»

Egypt passes law to sack civil servants linked to Muslim Brotherhood

The Egyptian parliament on Monday approved a legal amendment that allows the authorities to sack... more»

Cuba’s president blames Washington for protests, says US sanctions responsible for shortages and ‘social unrest’

The Cuban president has hit out at the US, alleging it played a considerable role in the first... more»

Top US general in Afghanistan relinquishes command

KABUL: The top US general in Afghanistan relinquished command on Monday at a ceremony in the... more»

Cuban stage rare anti-government protests

Thousands of Cubans have joined the biggest protests for decades against the island’s... more»

Pro-EU party leads in Moldova parliamentary election: Early count

President Maia Sandu’s pro-European party is leading in Moldova’s elections as vote counting... more»

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has repeated Turkey’s bid to resolve all the existing problems with... more»

90 deaths confirmed in Florida building collapse: mayor

Authorities said on Sunday they were making progress in the painstaking search for the victims of... more»

Pakistan: Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet

The Federal Ministry of Finance has sent a summary to the Federal Cabinet proposing a special... more»

Search

Back to Top