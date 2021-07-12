Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China promises to respond to US blacklisting 23 Chinese companies
China promises to respond to US blacklisting 23 Chinese companies

China promises to respond to US blacklisting 23 Chinese companies

International 2021-07-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Beijing strongly objects to the United States blacklisting 23 Chinese companies and will adopt an appropriate response to that, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.

“This is an unjustified pressure against Chinese companies and a serious violation of economic and trade rules. China decisively objects to this,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry went on to demand Washington to reverse the decision, warning that otherwise Chine will retaliate.

“We will take the necessary steps to vigorously defend our legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry stated.

Earlier in the week, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted 34 foreign entities, including 23 from China in connection to the alleged abuses against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province.

In recent years, Beijing has been under increased scrutiny and criticism over its allegedly repressive policies toward ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities as well as for clamping down on political opposition in Hong Kong and threatening Taiwan’s independence. Beijing refutes these accusations, describing them as outside meddling.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pro-EU party leads in Moldova parliamentary election: Early count

President Maia Sandu’s pro-European party is leading in Moldova’s elections as vote counting... more»

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has repeated Turkey’s bid to resolve all the existing problems with... more»

90 deaths confirmed in Florida building collapse: mayor

Authorities said on Sunday they were making progress in the painstaking search for the victims of... more»

Pakistan: Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet

The Federal Ministry of Finance has sent a summary to the Federal Cabinet proposing a special... more»

Air defence system installed at Kabul airport as Taliban gain ground

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Kabul airport has been fitted with an air defence system to counter... more»

China promises to respond to US blacklisting 23 Chinese companies

Beijing strongly objects to the United States blacklisting 23 Chinese companies and will adopt an... more»

Bulgaria votes in snap election amid political impasse

Bulgarians have gone to the polls for a second time in three months, hoping the political parties... more»

India evacuates diplomats, security personnel from Kandahar as Taliban capture new areas

New Delhi: India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in... more»

Lebanon is days away from a ‘social explosion,’ prime minister warns

CNN reports that: Lebanon is days away from a “social explosion” as the... more»

Kashmir: Maryam warns of Islamabad sit-in if AJK polls rigged

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz warned on Thursday... more»

Search

Back to Top