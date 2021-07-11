Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Lebanon is days away from a ‘social explosion,’ prime minister warns
Lebanon is days away from a ‘social explosion,’ prime minister warns

Lebanon is days away from a ‘social explosion,’ prime minister warns

International 2021-07-11, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

CNN reports that: Lebanon is days away from a “social explosion” as the country’s economic disaster worsens, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a meeting with ambassadors and diplomats on Tuesday, the state news agency NNA reported.

“Lebanon is a few days away from the social explosion. The Lebanese are facing this dark fate alone,” Diab said.

Diab appealed for regional and international leaders to help rescue Lebanon from a crisis that has seen the local currency lose 90% of its value and left 77% of households without enough food, according to the United Nations.

Lebanon’s population now spend hours in long lines at gas stations trying to buy fuel, as residents struggle with power outages of up to 22 hours a day and severe medical shortages.

“I am calling on kings, princes, presidents and leaders of our friendly countries, and I am calling on the United Nations and all international organizations … to help rescue Lebanon from its demise,” Diab told the ambassadors.

Diab has been serving in a caretaker capacity since resigning in the wake of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on August 4, 2020. Since then, fractious sectarian politicians have been unable to agree on a new government.__CNN

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India evacuates diplomats, security personnel from Kandahar as Taliban capture new areas

New Delhi: India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in... more»

Lebanon is days away from a ‘social explosion,’ prime minister warns

CNN reports that: Lebanon is days away from a “social explosion” as the... more»

Kashmir: Maryam warns of Islamabad sit-in if AJK polls rigged

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz warned on Thursday... more»

Knifeman arrested after stabbing two cell phone store employees in France

A disgruntled customer has stabbed two cell phone store clerks in a shopping mall in the city of... more»

Kabul calls on Russia, India, China to help fight terrorism in Afghanistan

As the US-led coalition nears the September 11 deadline for its pull-out from Afghanistan, the... more»

G20 backs landmark global tax reform

Finance ministers of the G20 large economies have endorsed a landmark move to stop multinationals... more»

Bangladesh factory fire: Owner arrested after blaze kills 52

Police in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of a factory where at least 52 people died in a fire... more»

Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: police

Srinagar July 10: Three militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in... more»

Fourth wave of Covid – Pakistan announces new deadlines after cases of Indian Delta variant confirmed

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to... more»

Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians; hundreds wounded

Israeli forces opened fire on hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators who rallied against an illegal... more»

Search

Back to Top