Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: police
Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: police

Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: police

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-07-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar July 10: Three militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Kwarigam Ranipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

As per a police spokesperson, the gunfight erupted this afternoon shortly after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

In the ensuing encounter, three unidentified militants were killed, the police spokesperson said adding the operation is in progress.__GK Web Desk

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: police

Srinagar July 10: Three militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in... more»

Fourth wave of Covid – Pakistan announces new deadlines after cases of Indian Delta variant confirmed

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to... more»

Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians; hundreds wounded

Israeli forces opened fire on hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators who rallied against an illegal... more»

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52 people

According to CNN reports: At least 52 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a... more»

Pakistan: Baloch leaders sceptical of govt’s plan for dialogue with insurgents

Baloch leaders have expressed their reservations about the government’s plan to engage with... more»

Speed limit to be reduced to that of horse wagon in almost ALL Paris streets in bid to make city greener

Nearly all streets in the French capital will have a speed limit of 30 kph (18.6mph) by the end of... more»

OSCE assembly passes resolution addressing anti-Muslim hatre

A draft resolution including wording on the fight against anti-Muslim hatred was passed at a... more»

US eagerness to exit Afghanistan leaves mess for region: China

BEIJING: China accused the US on Friday of rushing to withdraw from Afghanistan and leaving a... more»

Multiple fatalities in Swedish airplane crash – police

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) – Several people died in the crash of an airplane after takeoff... more»

Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) – Qatar is to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting... more»

Search

Back to Top