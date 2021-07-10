Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: police

Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag: policeKashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-07-10, Comments Off 0
Srinagar July 10: Three militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Kwarigam Ranipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.
As per a police spokesperson, the gunfight erupted this afternoon shortly after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
In the ensuing encounter, three unidentified militants were killed, the police spokesperson said adding the operation is in progress.__GK Web Desk
