Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / OSCE assembly passes resolution addressing anti-Muslim hatre
OSCE assembly passes resolution addressing anti-Muslim hatre

OSCE assembly passes resolution addressing anti-Muslim hatre

International 2021-07-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A draft resolution including wording on the fight against anti-Muslim hatred was passed at a plenary session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE-PA), according to the head of the Turkish OSCE-PA delegation.

Speaking about the two-day plenary session of the OSCE-PA, which began Monday in Austria’s capital, Vienna, Selami Altinok said the election of OSCE-PA and general committee officers was held and urgent items of the committee were also discussed.

Regarding a resolution of a US parliamentarian on antisemitism and xenophobia, Turkey and Azerbaijan objected to the absence of an expression on the fight against Islamophobia and the use of the word “genocide” in a way that would cause a misunderstanding.

With the cooperation of the US parliamentarian, the text of the proposal was amended after the reservations of the Turkish and Azerbaijani parliamentarians were taken into account by the committee.

“In the text, we placed phrases on fighting against anti-Muslim hatred. We removed any misconceptions about genocide. Indeed, we ensured that a draft resolution passed at the plenary session as desired by Turkey and the Islamic world,” he said.

The motion, which no one objected to, was unanimously passed, he said, adding Azerbaijan and Turkey set a good example of cooperation in this regard.

The passing of the amended draft at the plenary session was one of the most important achievements of the meeting, he added.

Meanwhile, the team that will chair the OSCE-PA for a year was elected at the meeting, he said, adding the Kazakh parliamentarian, which Turkey also supports, is one of the new vice presidents.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians; hundreds wounded

Israeli forces opened fire on hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators who rallied against an illegal... more»

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52 people

According to CNN reports: At least 52 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a... more»

Pakistan: Baloch leaders sceptical of govt’s plan for dialogue with insurgents

Baloch leaders have expressed their reservations about the government’s plan to engage with... more»

Speed limit to be reduced to that of horse wagon in almost ALL Paris streets in bid to make city greener

Nearly all streets in the French capital will have a speed limit of 30 kph (18.6mph) by the end of... more»

OSCE assembly passes resolution addressing anti-Muslim hatre

A draft resolution including wording on the fight against anti-Muslim hatred was passed at a... more»

US eagerness to exit Afghanistan leaves mess for region: China

BEIJING: China accused the US on Friday of rushing to withdraw from Afghanistan and leaving a... more»

Multiple fatalities in Swedish airplane crash – police

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) – Several people died in the crash of an airplane after takeoff... more»

Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) – Qatar is to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting... more»

Taliban fighters capture key Afghan border crossing with Iran

KABUL, July – Taliban fighters seized control on Thursday of a key district in western... more»

Indian officials say 10 combatants killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Eight suspected rebels and two Indian soldiers were killed in a series of... more»

Search

Back to Top