Fourth wave of Covid – Pakistan announces new deadlines after cases of Indian Delta variant confirmed

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to handle the looming fourth wave of COVID-19 as Pakistan confirmed cases of Delta variant that first surfaced in India.

The top coronavirus monitoring body has declared the “Indian variant” as “extremely dangerous” and warned that the fourth wave could carry heavy consequences if precautionary measures were not taken to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

NCOC said that vaccination drive has been paced up while measures are being taken for strict implementation of SOPs.

It said that suggestions pertaining to limit unnecessary movement on the occasion of Eidul Azha, adding that these will be implemented keeping in view the positivity rate.

It also said that restrictions could also be imposed on tourism due to growing pandemic in the country.

The forum has directed that employees of private sectors, media persons, factory workers, imams, agriculture workers, staff of wedding halls, and others should get themselves vaccinated by July 31.

The NCOC also directed the adult students to get themselves calculated by Jule 31.

It has also declared the vaccination certificate must for air travel while people aged 30 and above will also be required the certificates for visiting tourist places.__Courtesy daily Pakistan