Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / White House says Saudi deputy defense minister meeting U.S. officials
White House says Saudi deputy defense minister meeting U.S. officials

White House says Saudi deputy defense minister meeting U.S. officials

International 2021-07-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON, – Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister was in Washington on Tuesday meeting with senior U.S. officials including White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the White House said.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the death in 2018 of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi would likely come up in talks with Prince Khalid bin Salman, the son of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
President Joe Biden, not expected to meet the prince, has shifted U.S. policy to a more neutral stance from the pro-Saudi policy practiced by former President Donald Trump.
The two governments have had strained ties since Khashoggi’s death. U.S. intelligence in February said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, allegations denied by Saudi Arabia.
The prince was the highest-level Saudi emissary to visit Washington since Biden took office in January. They were expected to discuss differences over the U.S. desire to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, among other issues.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US bolts Afghanistan amid shame, remorse, and concern about return of civil war

WASHINGTON: Self-doubts, shame, and remorse are coursing through Washington after US troops... more»

White House says Saudi deputy defense minister meeting U.S. officials

WASHINGTON, – Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister was in Washington on Tuesday... more»

Iran gives IAEA notice on escalating uranium metal work

VIENNA, July – Iran has given notice of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to... more»

Man Bitten by Neighbor’s Escaped Python in Toilet in Austria

Vienna A man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning... more»

Pak Establishes Anti-Money Laundering, Terror Financing Cell To Exit FATF Greylist

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has established an anti-money laundering and... more»

Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England’s virus restrictions

LONDON, July – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social... more»

Delimitation of Jammu & Kashmir Seats to be Completed by March 5 Deadline: Top Sources

The deadline for the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir is... more»

Fury in India over death of 84-year-old political prisoner Stan Swamy

India’s oldest political prisoner, an 84-year-old Jesuit priest who was denied bail as his... more»

EXCLUSIVE Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month -spokesman

KABUL, – The Taliban plan to present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government side... more»

Death toll rises to 27 as search resumes at Miami-area condominium collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla., – Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed... more»

Search

Back to Top