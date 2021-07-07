Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Spain’s government approves tougher laws on sexual consent and harassment

Spain’s government approves tougher laws on sexual consent and harassment

Europe 2021-07-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Spain’s government approved legislation that aims to crack down on sexual violence and harassment with new punishments.
The bill — known as the “Only yes means yes” law — has also set out offences related to sexual consent.
“Consent is recognised only when a person has freely demonstrated it through actions which, in the context of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the person’s will,” the bill says.
Government spokesperson María Jesús Montero said the proposed law is “a decisive step forward” in the protection of women, which “makes us, without doubt, better as a society”.
“We have to transform our sexual culture, placing women’s consent at the centre of how we see things,” Montero said during a news conference.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain’s government approves tougher laws on sexual consent and harassment

Spain’s government approved legislation that aims to crack down on sexual violence and... more»

German political scientist arrested on suspicion of spying for China

A German political scientist has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China for several... more»

Kashmir parties accept invite to meet J&K Delimitation Commission members

Kashmir-based political parties and civil society groups have accepted the invitation of the... more»

Ibizagate: Former Austrian vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache faces corruption trial

A former vice-chancellor of Austria is facing a corruption trial, two years after the news of the... more»

US bolts Afghanistan amid shame, remorse, and concern about return of civil war

WASHINGTON: Self-doubts, shame, and remorse are coursing through Washington after US troops... more»

White House says Saudi deputy defense minister meeting U.S. officials

WASHINGTON, – Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister was in Washington on Tuesday... more»

Iran gives IAEA notice on escalating uranium metal work

VIENNA, July – Iran has given notice of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to... more»

Man Bitten by Neighbor’s Escaped Python in Toilet in Austria

Vienna A man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning... more»

Pak Establishes Anti-Money Laundering, Terror Financing Cell To Exit FATF Greylist

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has established an anti-money laundering and... more»

Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England’s virus restrictions

LONDON, July – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social... more»

Search

Back to Top