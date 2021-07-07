Spain’s government approves tougher laws on sexual consent and harassment

Spain’s government approved legislation that aims to crack down on sexual violence and harassment with new punishments.

The bill — known as the “Only yes means yes” law — has also set out offences related to sexual consent.

“Consent is recognised only when a person has freely demonstrated it through actions which, in the context of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the person’s will,” the bill says.

Government spokesperson María Jesús Montero said the proposed law is “a decisive step forward” in the protection of women, which “makes us, without doubt, better as a society”.

“We have to transform our sexual culture, placing women’s consent at the centre of how we see things,” Montero said during a news conference.