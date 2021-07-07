Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / German political scientist arrested on suspicion of spying for China
German political scientist arrested on suspicion of spying for China

German political scientist arrested on suspicion of spying for China

Europe 2021-07-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A German political scientist has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China for several years.
Federal prosecutors said the suspect — identified only as Dr. Klaus L. — had been running a think tank since 2001.
He was arrested on suspicion of espionage on Monday after an indictment was filed at a Munich court last month, they added.
Authorities say the man was contacted by employees of a Chinese intelligence service during a lecture trip to Shanghai in June 2010.
He is accused of regularly passing information to Beijing ahead of or after state visits or multinational conferences until November 2019.
Prosecutors say the information he passed on came primarily from “high-ranking political contacts” he had made through the think tank.
They also said that he had received “fees” for his information and that his trips to meet with Chinese intelligence employees were paid for. The suspect is due to appear before a court on Tuesday.
In June, German officials also separately arrested a Russian scientist working at a university on suspicion of spying for Moscow.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain’s government approves tougher laws on sexual consent and harassment

Spain’s government approved legislation that aims to crack down on sexual violence and... more»

German political scientist arrested on suspicion of spying for China

A German political scientist has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China for several... more»

Kashmir parties accept invite to meet J&K Delimitation Commission members

Kashmir-based political parties and civil society groups have accepted the invitation of the... more»

Ibizagate: Former Austrian vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache faces corruption trial

A former vice-chancellor of Austria is facing a corruption trial, two years after the news of the... more»

US bolts Afghanistan amid shame, remorse, and concern about return of civil war

WASHINGTON: Self-doubts, shame, and remorse are coursing through Washington after US troops... more»

White House says Saudi deputy defense minister meeting U.S. officials

WASHINGTON, – Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister was in Washington on Tuesday... more»

Iran gives IAEA notice on escalating uranium metal work

VIENNA, July – Iran has given notice of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to... more»

Man Bitten by Neighbor’s Escaped Python in Toilet in Austria

Vienna A man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning... more»

Pak Establishes Anti-Money Laundering, Terror Financing Cell To Exit FATF Greylist

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has established an anti-money laundering and... more»

Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England’s virus restrictions

LONDON, July – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social... more»

Search

Back to Top