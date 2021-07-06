Voice Of Vienna

Man Bitten by Neighbor’s Escaped Python in Toilet in Austria

Vienna A man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning visit to the toilet at his home on Monday, police said.
The reptile, which apparently escaped from a neighbor’s apartment and may have slithered through the drains, was cleaned and handed back to its owner.
The 65-year-old victim “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz just after 6 a.m., according to a statement from police in Styria province. He then looked into the toilet and discovered the albino reticulated python.
The snake apparently had escaped unnoticed from the apartment of the man’s 24-year-old neighbor. It wasn’t immediately possible to figure out how it escaped and how it got into the toilet, but police said it may have made its way through the drains.
A reptile expert was called to retrieve the snake, which was returned to his owner. Police said the younger man kept 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers. He faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence.
The victim sustained only minor injuries, police said.

