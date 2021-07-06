Voice Of Vienna

Delimitation of Jammu & Kashmir Seats to be Completed by March 5 Deadline: Top Sources

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-07-06
The deadline for the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir is “not to be missed” this time when the members of the Commission begin their four-day visit to the union territory, sources told News18. The process of delimitation is expected to be completed by March next year.
There will be four basic tenets for the delimiting constituencies – physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience, top sources said.
During J&K visit, the Delimitation Commission will meet representatives of the political parties, public representatives and officials of 20 districts of the UT. The commission will first visit Srinagar and then Jammu.
According to the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of the assembly seats in the UT shall be increased from 107 to 114. However, practically there will be 90 seats in the UT as 24 seats fall under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The census held in 2011 will be the base for the delimitation.
The commission had got one year extension till March 5, 2022. The delimitation commission comprises three members headed by former SC judge Ranjana Desai and two other members are Sushil Chandra, CEC, ECI and K K Sharma, state election commissioner of the UT.
There are five associate members in the commission who are members of Parliament. However, the three members from the National Conference boycotted the commission and only two from the BJP took part in the first meeting of commission with the associate members that took place earlier this year.

