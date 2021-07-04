Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistani policeman accused of killing man acquitted of blasphemy
Pakistani policeman accused of killing man acquitted of blasphemy

Pakistani policeman accused of killing man acquitted of blasphemy

International 2021-07-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

LAHORE, Pakistan, July 3 (Reuters) – A Pakistani police constable has been arrested over the murder of a man who was acquitted of blasphemy charges last year, a police spokesman said.
Ahmed Nawaz told Reuters that Muhammad Waqas was hacked to death on Friday in the central Pakistani district of Sadiqabad.
He said the suspect, a 21-year-old man who joined the force just months ago, told investigators he killed Waqas because “he had committed blasphemy”.
Waqas was charged in a blasphemy case in 2016, accused of sharing content online that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad. The Lahore High Court overturned the conviction in 2020, and Waqas was released from prison.
“He remained underground for sometime even after his release and returned home a few weeks ago,” the police spokesman told Reuters.
Insulting the Prophet carries a mandatory death penalty in Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country. While courts have pronounced death sentences for some of those convicted, Pakistan has never carried out an execution over blasphemy charges.
Pakistan’s blasphemy laws have long been criticised by rights groups, because they are seen as giving cover to vigilantes to attack those accused of the crime, whatever the courts decide.
In July 2020, Tahir Naseem, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, was gunned down and killed as he stood before a judge in the northwestern city of Peshawar to answer blasphemy charges.
The teen suspect, Faisal Khan, was lionized in street rallies by hardline religious groups, and police escorting him took selfies to share on social media to show support for his actions.
In April, supporters of hardline religious group Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan clashed with security forces for weeks in cities across the country, taking police officers hostage and demanding Islamabad expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistani policeman accused of killing man acquitted of blasphemy

LAHORE, Pakistan, July 3 (Reuters) – A Pakistani police constable has been arrested over the... more»

Saudi Arabia suspends UAE flights due to virus variant

Saudi Arabia has said it is suspending flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia and... more»

What was the point?’ Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

KABUL, July – As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday,... more»

Germany recommends mixing Covid vaccines

BERLIN: Germany on Friday recommended that people mix AstraZeneca Covid vaccines with Pfizer or... more»

France Inquiry Into Rafale Deal Revives Political Controversy In India

New Delhi: The controversy over the Rafale jet deal has resurfaced with the Congress party seeking... more»

Cardinal among 10 indicted by Vatican for financial crimes

VATICAN CITY, – A prominent Italian cardinal was among 10 people sent to trial in the... more»

5 Lashkar Terrorists, Jawan Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a district commander, and an Army jawan... more»

Germany signals quarantine relaxations after meeting UK PM Johnson

LONDON, July – German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled a relaxation of quarantine rules... more»

Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president

President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar’s convoy was attacked at... more»

Pakistan rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claims that a drone was spotted over the... more»

Search

Back to Top