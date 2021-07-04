Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Germany recommends mixing Covid vaccines
Germany recommends mixing Covid vaccines

Germany recommends mixing Covid vaccines

Europe 2021-07-04, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

BERLIN: Germany on Friday recommended that people mix AstraZeneca Covid vaccines with Pfizer or Moderna to enhance immune responses against coronavirus and shorten the interval period between the two shots.
The German government advised people to choose either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their second jab, reported NHK World.
The move came one day after the country’s standing committee on vaccinations issued a draft recommendation to the same effect.
The committee recommended that the second dose be administered four weeks or more after the first AstraZeneca shot. That’s much shorter than the nine or more weeks the committee recommends between two doses of AstraZeneca.
Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany expects the highly infectious Delta variant to account for nearly 80% of infections by the end of July.
So far, more than 55% of Germany’s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine. Spahn stressed the addition of the second shot will provide more protection against the Delta variant, reported NHK World.
Last Monday, a research group from Britain’s Oxford University said combining doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines had generated a stronger immune response than having two rounds of AstraZeneca in a trial.
Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO’s expert panel, said on Thursday that it was “great news.” He noted this can offer more flexibility to countries that face vaccine supply constraints.
However, he also added that the efficacy and safety of mixing vaccines other than AstraZeneca and Pfizer are being studied and that the WHO does not recommend mixing any other types of vaccines.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistani policeman accused of killing man acquitted of blasphemy

LAHORE, Pakistan, July 3 (Reuters) – A Pakistani police constable has been arrested over the... more»

Saudi Arabia suspends UAE flights due to virus variant

Saudi Arabia has said it is suspending flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia and... more»

What was the point?’ Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

KABUL, July – As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday,... more»

Germany recommends mixing Covid vaccines

BERLIN: Germany on Friday recommended that people mix AstraZeneca Covid vaccines with Pfizer or... more»

France Inquiry Into Rafale Deal Revives Political Controversy In India

New Delhi: The controversy over the Rafale jet deal has resurfaced with the Congress party seeking... more»

Cardinal among 10 indicted by Vatican for financial crimes

VATICAN CITY, – A prominent Italian cardinal was among 10 people sent to trial in the... more»

5 Lashkar Terrorists, Jawan Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a district commander, and an Army jawan... more»

Germany signals quarantine relaxations after meeting UK PM Johnson

LONDON, July – German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled a relaxation of quarantine rules... more»

Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president

President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar’s convoy was attacked at... more»

Pakistan rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claims that a drone was spotted over the... more»

Search

Back to Top