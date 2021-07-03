Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad
Pakistan rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad

Pakistan rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad

International 2021-07-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claims that a drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex here last week and said no proof has been shared with it to substantiate the charge.
The external affairs ministry in New Delhi on Friday said that a drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad last week and Pakistan has been asked to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such “breach of security”.
The Indian mission has also lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the incident through a note verbale which is a diplomatic communique, people familiar with the development said in New Delhi.
The incident came to light amid growing concerns in the security establishment in India after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station on June 27.
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in response to media queries here, termed the claims as “Indian propaganda”.
“We have seen the Indian MEA’s statement and reports in certain sections of the Indian media alleging a drone flying over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
“These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations,” he said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president

President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar’s convoy was attacked at... more»

Pakistan rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claims that a drone was spotted over the... more»

Era ends, war looms as U.S. forces quit main base in Afghanistan

KABUL, July – American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on... more»

Fierce fighting continues in northern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The fighting between the Taliban and a combined force of US-backed Afghan National Army... more»

France probes fashion retailers for concealing ‘crimes against humanity’ in Xinjiang

PARIS, July – French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers... more»

U.S. adds Turkey to list of countries implicated in use of child soldiers

WASHINGTON, July – The United States on Thursday added Turkey to a list of countries that... more»

Germany could ease travel curbs as Delta variant takes over

BERLIN, – Germany expects the Delta variant of COVID-19 to account for up to 80% of... more»

EXCLUSIVE Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack -diplomats

PARIS/VIENNA, July – Iran has been restricting U.N. nuclear inspectors’ access to its... more»

Murder of Austrian teenage girl sparks row over deportations policy

The murder of a teenage girl in Austria has sparked fresh debate over how the country deports... more»

Why two Sikh women marrying Muslims triggered disputes in Kashmir

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – For more than a week now, a section of the minority Sikh... more»

Search

Back to Top