Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Era ends, war looms as U.S. forces quit main base in Afghanistan
Era ends, war looms as U.S. forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Era ends, war looms as U.S. forces quit main base in Afghanistan

International 2021-07-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

KABUL, July – American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, leaving behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that the top U.S. commander has warned may descend into civil war without them.
“All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left the Bagram air base,” said a senior U.S. security official on condition of anonymity.
U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said that the U.S. withdrawal is “on track,” but that some American forces still will be in Afghanistan in September as part of a “rational drawdown with allies.”
Even so, the Bagram pullout brings an effective end to the longest war in American history.
The base, an hour’s drive north of Kabul, was where the U.S. military has coordinated its air war and logistical support for its entire Afghan mission. The Taliban thanked them for leaving.
“We consider this withdrawal a positive step. Afghans can get closer to stability and peace with the full withdrawal of foreign forces,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters.
Other Afghans were more circumspect. “The Americans must leave Afghanistan and there should be peace in this country,” said Kabul resident Javed Arman. But he added: “We are in a difficult situation. Most people have fled their districts and some districts have fallen. Seven districts in Paktia province have fallen and are now under Taliban control.”
For the international forces, more than 3,500 of whom died in Afghanistan, the exit came with no pageantry. A Western diplomat in Kabul said the United States and its NATO allies had “won many battles, but have lost the Afghan war”.
It was at Bagram, by a bullet-ridden Soviet-built air strip on a plain hemmed in by the snow-capped peaks of the Hindu Kush, that New York City firefighters and police were flown to bury a piece of the World Trade Center in December, 2001, days after the Taliban were toppled for harbouring Osama bin Laden.
It was also here that the CIA ran a “black site” detention centre for terrorism suspects and subjected them to abuse that President Barack Obama subsequently acknowledged as torture.
Later it swelled into a sprawling fortified city for a huge international military force, with fast food joints, gyms and a cafe serving something called “the mother of all coffees”. Two runways perpetually roared. Presidents flew in and gave speeches; celebrities came and told jokes.
An Afghan official said the base would be officially handed over to the government at a ceremony on Saturday.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president

President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar’s convoy was attacked at... more»

Pakistan rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claims that a drone was spotted over the... more»

Era ends, war looms as U.S. forces quit main base in Afghanistan

KABUL, July – American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on... more»

Fierce fighting continues in northern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The fighting between the Taliban and a combined force of US-backed Afghan National Army... more»

France probes fashion retailers for concealing ‘crimes against humanity’ in Xinjiang

PARIS, July – French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers... more»

U.S. adds Turkey to list of countries implicated in use of child soldiers

WASHINGTON, July – The United States on Thursday added Turkey to a list of countries that... more»

Germany could ease travel curbs as Delta variant takes over

BERLIN, – Germany expects the Delta variant of COVID-19 to account for up to 80% of... more»

EXCLUSIVE Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack -diplomats

PARIS/VIENNA, July – Iran has been restricting U.N. nuclear inspectors’ access to its... more»

Murder of Austrian teenage girl sparks row over deportations policy

The murder of a teenage girl in Austria has sparked fresh debate over how the country deports... more»

Why two Sikh women marrying Muslims triggered disputes in Kashmir

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – For more than a week now, a section of the minority Sikh... more»

Search

Back to Top