Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president
Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president

Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-07-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar’s convoy was attacked at Khawra Akhariala Prathama in Constituency 5. Chaudhry Latif Akbar survived the attack.
According to the PPP media cell, after the attack, Chaudhry Latif Akbar has directed the party workers to remain peaceful. In his message, Chaudhry Latif Akbar directed the workers to show patience and not be emotional.
He said that after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari started his election campaign in Azad Kashmir, the atmosphere was completely in favor of PPP and our political opponents had lost sleep over it.
PPP has always been a popular party of the people of Azad Kashmir and the people have always expressed their confidence in PPP. Meanwhile, PPP Azad Kashmir in-charge of political affairs Faryal Talpur has strongly condemned the attack on Chaudhry Latif Akbar by the opposition and said that the opposition cannot block the path of the PPP with good tactics and that is why they have come to this.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president

President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar’s convoy was attacked at... more»

Pakistan rejects India’s claims on drone flying over Indian mission in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claims that a drone was spotted over the... more»

Era ends, war looms as U.S. forces quit main base in Afghanistan

KABUL, July – American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on... more»

Fierce fighting continues in northern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The fighting between the Taliban and a combined force of US-backed Afghan National Army... more»

France probes fashion retailers for concealing ‘crimes against humanity’ in Xinjiang

PARIS, July – French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers... more»

U.S. adds Turkey to list of countries implicated in use of child soldiers

WASHINGTON, July – The United States on Thursday added Turkey to a list of countries that... more»

Germany could ease travel curbs as Delta variant takes over

BERLIN, – Germany expects the Delta variant of COVID-19 to account for up to 80% of... more»

EXCLUSIVE Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack -diplomats

PARIS/VIENNA, July – Iran has been restricting U.N. nuclear inspectors’ access to its... more»

Murder of Austrian teenage girl sparks row over deportations policy

The murder of a teenage girl in Austria has sparked fresh debate over how the country deports... more»

Why two Sikh women marrying Muslims triggered disputes in Kashmir

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – For more than a week now, a section of the minority Sikh... more»

Search

Back to Top