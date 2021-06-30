Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Czechs ban travel to Russia, Tunisia due to coronavirus variants
Czechs ban travel to Russia, Tunisia due to coronavirus variants

Czechs ban travel to Russia, Tunisia due to coronavirus variants

Europe 2021-06-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

PRAGUE, June – The Czech Health Ministry has banned Czechs from travelling to Russia, Tunisia and other countries due to the spread of COVID-19 variants there, the ministry said on Tuesday.
The Czech Republic on Monday recorded a week-on-week rise in new cases to 157 from 118 a week ago, a sign of a potential turn in the declining trend that has been in place since the latest wave of infections peaked in March.
The travel ban will take effect on Thursday for Russia and next week for Tunisia. Both countries have recorded surges in new cases in recent days.
The ministry added Russia, Tunisia, Paraguay and Namibia to a dozen others including India and Brazil where non-essential travel has already been banned. Tunisia is a popular tourist destination for Czechs.
The government has called a special session for Thursday to discuss a response to the spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India.
The Czech Republic has so far identified 120 cases of the Delta variant, believed to be more transmissible than previous variants, the country’s National Institute of Public Health said.
The country of 10.7 million was one of the worst hit in Europe, suffering four waves of infections and 30,298 deaths.
It has fully vaccinated over 3.1 million people and had used just over 8 million vaccine doses as of Monday.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Spain’s PM reopens talks with Catalan separatists

MADRID: Spain’s prime minister met Tuesday with the chief of Catalonia for the first time... more»

Pressure from West won’t alter ties with China: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan PM Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his country was under pressure from the US... more»

Exclusive: U.N. expert backs probe into Iran’s 1988 killings, Raisi’s role

GENEVA, June – The U.N. investigator on human rights in Iran has called for an independent... more»

Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: “We’re here to stay”

DUBAI, June – Israel’s new foreign minister inaugurated its embassy in the United Arab... more»

Czechs ban travel to Russia, Tunisia due to coronavirus variants

PRAGUE, June – The Czech Health Ministry has banned Czechs from travelling to Russia,... more»

2 injured in stabbing in German city, suspect arrested

BERLIN: A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early... more»

Twitter Drops Incorrect India Map From Its Website Amid Calls For Action

New Delhi: Twitter today removed from its website a wrong map of India that showed Jammu and... more»

Cases caused by highly infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany

BERLIN: The share of Covid-19 cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus... more»

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June – The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against... more»

Pak PM’s former top aide Zulfi Bukhari rubbishes reports of covert Israel trip

ISLAMABAD: A former top aide and confidante of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday denied... more»

Search

Back to Top