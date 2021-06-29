Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge
U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

International 2021-06-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON, June – The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty.
The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one in Iraq in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.
“We took necessary, appropriate, deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Rome.
Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran in a statement named four members of the Kataib Sayyed al-Shuhada faction they said were killed in the attack on the Syria-Iraq border. They vowed to retaliate.
Iraq’s government, wary of getting dragged into a U.S.-Iran conflict, condemned the strikes on its territory and said it would “study all legal options” to prevent such action being repeated. Syria called the strikes a “flagrant violation of the sanctity of Syrian and Iraqi lands.”
Iraq’s military issued a condemnation of the U.S. strikes. The Iraqi and U.S. militaries coordinate closely in a separate battle in Iraq, fighting remnants of the Sunni extremist group Islamic State.
It was the second time President Joe Biden had ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia since taking office five months ago. He ordered limited strikes in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq.
Two U.S. officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Iran-backed militias carried out at least five drone attacks against facilities used by U.S. and coalition personnel in Iraq since April.
Biden’s administration has been looking to potentially revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The attacks underscore how Biden aims to compartmentalize such defensive strikes, while simultaneously engaging Tehran in diplomacy.
Biden’s critics say Iran cannot be trusted and point to the drone attacks as further evidence that Iran and its proxies will never accept a U.S. military presence in Iraq or Syria.
Iran called on the United States to avoid “creating crisis” in the region.
“Certainly what the United States is doing is disrupting security in the region, and one of the victims of this disruption will be the United States,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.
Biden declined comment on the strikes in their aftermath on Sunday. But on Monday, he will meet Israel’s outgoing president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House for a broad discussion that will include Iran and U.S. efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal. read more Those efforts have raised serious concerns in Israel, Iran’s arch-foe.
In Rome on Sunday, new Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Blinken of Israel’s reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put together in Vienna while pledging to fix “the mistakes made” in U.S.-Israeli relations in recent years.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

2 injured in stabbing in German city, suspect arrested

BERLIN: A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early... more»

Twitter Drops Incorrect India Map From Its Website Amid Calls For Action

New Delhi: Twitter today removed from its website a wrong map of India that showed Jammu and... more»

Cases caused by highly infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany

BERLIN: The share of Covid-19 cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus... more»

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June – The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against... more»

Pak PM’s former top aide Zulfi Bukhari rubbishes reports of covert Israel trip

ISLAMABAD: A former top aide and confidante of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday denied... more»

Trudeau says pope should apologize on Canadian soil for church role in residential schools

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he has asked the pope to come to Canada to... more»

Iran says no decision has been made yet on IAEA monitoring deal

DUBAI, June – Iran said on Monday it has yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal... more»

Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row

MOSCOW, June – Belarus on Monday told the European Union’s representative in Minsk to... more»

Indian commerce minister: ‘Arrogant’ U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws

NEW DELHI, June – Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on U.S.... more»

Israel tells U.S. it has serious reservations about Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June – Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put... more»

Search

Back to Top