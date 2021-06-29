Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Twitter Drops Incorrect India Map From Its Website Amid Calls For Action
Twitter Drops Incorrect India Map From Its Website Amid Calls For Action

Twitter Drops Incorrect India Map From Its Website Amid Calls For Action

International 2021-06-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New Delhi: Twitter today removed from its website a wrong map of India that showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country after a backlash. The map displayed in the “Tweep Life” section of Twitter’s website showed J&K and Ladakh outside India.
The distorted map was flagged by a Twitter user and generated many angry reactions and demands for action.
Government sources had warned of tough action, saying that the distortion of the country’s map is a serious offence. Twitter could face financial penalties, seven years in jail for its officials and could even be blocked under Section 69A of IT rules, the sources said.
Twitter is a repeat offender, said sources. In the past, it had shown Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a part of China.
“Twitter is confirming by its actions the apprehensions expressed widely in the last few months about its bias towards Indian interests and sensitivities. Twitter’s mischievous representation of Indian Map is strongly condemned. Twitter has to follow law of land..!” – tweeted BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao.
Twitter is confirming by its actions the apprehensions expressed widely in last few months about its bias towards Indian interests & sensitivities.
Twitter’s mischeavious representation of Indian Map is strongly condemned. @Twitter has to follow law of land..!
This is the latest in the raging feud between the government and Twitter over a range of issues, from the tagging of BJP leaders’ posts as “manipulated media” to new rules for social media sites.
Twitter had flagged “freedom of expression” concerns while responding to the new rules, which include appointing India-based compliance officers.
As it was slow to respond to the government’s warnings on complying with the rules, there were questions about Twitter losing legal protection against user-generated content.
On May 31, Twitter told the Delhi High Court that it was appointing Dharmendra Chatur, partner at a law firm that represented Twitter as its interim grievance redressal officer. However, the government said it could not accept the appointment of outsiders to statutory posts.
Yesterday, Dharmendra Chatur quit, weeks after his appointment. Twitter has now appointed its US-bsaed Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel as the grievance officer for India. The new rules, however, require an Indian resident for the role.
In a series of run-ins with Twitter, the government had also asked the site to remove the “manipulated media” tag from tweets posted by several BJP leaders on an alleged Congress “toolkit”.
As Twitter refused to do so, the Delhi Police also served notices, visited its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, and questioned Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari in Bengaluru.
Recently, the police in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh summoned Mr Maheshwari for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly was aimed at inciting religious discord.
On Friday, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter account was briefly locked, allegedly over copyright violations. The minister said he was denied access to his account for over an hour over complaints that he violated copyright law by posting clips of himself from television debates.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

2 injured in stabbing in German city, suspect arrested

BERLIN: A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early... more»

Twitter Drops Incorrect India Map From Its Website Amid Calls For Action

New Delhi: Twitter today removed from its website a wrong map of India that showed Jammu and... more»

Cases caused by highly infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany

BERLIN: The share of Covid-19 cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus... more»

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June – The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against... more»

Pak PM’s former top aide Zulfi Bukhari rubbishes reports of covert Israel trip

ISLAMABAD: A former top aide and confidante of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday denied... more»

Trudeau says pope should apologize on Canadian soil for church role in residential schools

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he has asked the pope to come to Canada to... more»

Iran says no decision has been made yet on IAEA monitoring deal

DUBAI, June – Iran said on Monday it has yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal... more»

Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row

MOSCOW, June – Belarus on Monday told the European Union’s representative in Minsk to... more»

Indian commerce minister: ‘Arrogant’ U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws

NEW DELHI, June – Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on U.S.... more»

Israel tells U.S. it has serious reservations about Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June – Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put... more»

Search

Back to Top