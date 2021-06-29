Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran says no decision has been made yet on IAEA monitoring deal
Iran says no decision has been made yet on IAEA monitoring deal

Iran says no decision has been made yet on IAEA monitoring deal

International 2021-06-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

DUBAI, June – Iran said on Monday it has yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal with the U.N. nuclear watchdog which lapsed last week, amid Washington’s warning that Tehran’s failure to renew it would complicate talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord.
“No decision has been made yet, either negative or positive, about extending the monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.
Iran and world powers are in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions.
Washington abandoned the deal in 2018, and Tehran responded by violating some of its nuclear restrictions. In February, Iran halted an agreement with the IAEA that allowed additional inspections of Iranian nuclear sites. Some inspections were extended under temporary deals, but those expired last Thursday.
On Friday, the IAEA demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend the agreement, While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any failure to extend it would be a “serious concern” for broader negotiations.
France’s foreign ministry said in a daily briefing on Monday that it regretted Iran’s lack of response, but declined to say whether it would have any broader consequences for the wider talks.
“Iran must resume cooperation with the IAEA and immediately restore its full access,” it said.
Iran said last week that the country’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, would decide whether to renew the temporary agreements, under which data and footage were still collected in some places where inspections stopped.
“Also there has been no new decision about deleting the data and footage from the IAEA’s cameras,” Khatibzadeh said.
On Sunday, the speaker of Iran’s parliament said Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the IAEA, as the agreement with the agency had expired.
Iran’s talks with world powers on the nuclear pact, under way since April 9, were paused last week and are expected to resume in coming days. The parties said last week that major gaps remain.
“Many issues have been negotiated sufficiently … Now the other parties must make their tough decisions if they want to reinstate the deal,” Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by state media.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

2 injured in stabbing in German city, suspect arrested

BERLIN: A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early... more»

Twitter Drops Incorrect India Map From Its Website Amid Calls For Action

New Delhi: Twitter today removed from its website a wrong map of India that showed Jammu and... more»

Cases caused by highly infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany

BERLIN: The share of Covid-19 cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus... more»

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June – The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against... more»

Pak PM’s former top aide Zulfi Bukhari rubbishes reports of covert Israel trip

ISLAMABAD: A former top aide and confidante of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday denied... more»

Trudeau says pope should apologize on Canadian soil for church role in residential schools

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he has asked the pope to come to Canada to... more»

Iran says no decision has been made yet on IAEA monitoring deal

DUBAI, June – Iran said on Monday it has yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal... more»

Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row

MOSCOW, June – Belarus on Monday told the European Union’s representative in Minsk to... more»

Indian commerce minister: ‘Arrogant’ U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws

NEW DELHI, June – Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on U.S.... more»

Israel tells U.S. it has serious reservations about Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June – Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put... more»

Search

Back to Top