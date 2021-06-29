Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row
Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row

Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row

Europe 2021-06-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

MOSCOW, June – Belarus on Monday told the European Union’s representative in Minsk to return to Brussels for consultations and said it would stop helping the 27-nation bloc combat illegal migration as retaliation against EU sanctions.
The EU last week imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus targeting its main export industries and access to finance over its interception of a Ryanair flight last month.
Belarusian authorities intercepted the flight, from Athens to Vilnius, on May 23 and arrested dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega who were on board, sparking international outrage.
The Belarusian foreign ministry set out its response to the EU sanctions on Monday and said it was recalling its own permanent representative to Brussels for consultations.
It announced an entry ban on EU officials responsible for the sanctions and said it was working on economic retaliatory measures against the bloc.
“We hope that EU officials and those from its member states are aware of the damage and futility of using a forceful approach in their relations with Belarus,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Belarus was suspending its participation in the EU’s Eastern Partnership, a policy initiative that aims to deepen the EU’s ties with neighbouring former communist countries.
Belarus said it would also suspend a readmission agreement with the European Union, which defines the procedures to readmit people who illegally cross the joint border.
“(This will)…negatively affect cooperation with the European Union in the illegal migration and organised crimes spheres,” the statement said

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

2 injured in stabbing in German city, suspect arrested

BERLIN: A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early... more»

Twitter Drops Incorrect India Map From Its Website Amid Calls For Action

New Delhi: Twitter today removed from its website a wrong map of India that showed Jammu and... more»

Cases caused by highly infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany

BERLIN: The share of Covid-19 cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus... more»

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June – The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against... more»

Pak PM’s former top aide Zulfi Bukhari rubbishes reports of covert Israel trip

ISLAMABAD: A former top aide and confidante of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday denied... more»

Trudeau says pope should apologize on Canadian soil for church role in residential schools

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he has asked the pope to come to Canada to... more»

Iran says no decision has been made yet on IAEA monitoring deal

DUBAI, June – Iran said on Monday it has yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal... more»

Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row

MOSCOW, June – Belarus on Monday told the European Union’s representative in Minsk to... more»

Indian commerce minister: ‘Arrogant’ U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws

NEW DELHI, June – Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on U.S.... more»

Israel tells U.S. it has serious reservations about Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June – Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put... more»

Search

Back to Top