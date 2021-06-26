Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it
Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it

Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it

International 2021-06-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New Delhi — Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another coronavirus variant that has been detected in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S. Concern that the so-called Delta Plus variant — a mutation of the now-widespread Delta strain first detected in India — could be more infectious and cause more significant health problems than other variants prompted Indian officials this week to label it a “variant of concern.”
But while the variant’s fast spread, and India’s painful experience with the original Delta strain, have raised alarm in the vast nation, epidemiologists there and abroad say much more data is needed before broader cautions are issued around the world about Delta Plus.
Delta Plus cases are mounting fast in India, but the strain has also been detected in the U.S., U.K., China, Japan, Russia, Portugal, Switzerland, and Poland.
On Tuesday, India labelled Delta Plus (or B.1.617.2.1) an official Variant of Concern and asked three states — Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh — to increase vigilance and screening for the strain. More than 40 cases of Delta Plus have been found so far in those states. At least one of them, in an unvaccinated patient, was fatal.
A consortium of Indian labs involved in genome sequencing to identify and track the spread of various coronavirus variants told the government that Delta Plus appears to have three worrying characteristics: Increased transmissibility; more capacity to attack lung cells; and a potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response — or, put simply, possible resistance to vaccines and immunity gained through previous infection.
Experts caution, however, that with such low numbers far more data and research are needed to determine whether the new variant is really more daunting than the Delta strain. That variant is already causing significant concern in the U.S. and elsewhere as it does appear to spread far more easily than previous strains.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it

New Delhi — Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another... more»

Families pray for ‘miracle’ with 159 missing in Florida condo collapse

June – Rescue workers scouring the debris of a collapsed condo building in a Miami suburb... more»

Taliban gains drive Afghan government to recruit militias

For two days the fighting was blistering. Rockets and heavy machine gun fire pounded Imam Sahib, a... more»

Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it

New Delhi — Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another... more»

Macron says he is not ‘obsessed’ with Putin summit after Franco-German proposal rejected

PARIS, June – President Emmanuel Macron defended on Friday a failed attempt by France and... more»

US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal

WASHINGTON: Roughly 650 US troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to provide security for... more»

Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leaders a ‘PR exercise’ that achieved nothing: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said Thursday’s meeting between Prime... more»

Pakistan still on grey list, FATF wants action against UN-designated terror groups

ISLAMABAD: While acknowledging “substantial” progress made by Islamabad in addressing... more»

India’s Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked

SRINAGAR, – Indian premier Narendra Modi told leaders from Jammu & Kashmir that... more»

Previous Pakistan governments did not curb terrorist financing and money laundering: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: With the FATF set to discuss a report on the progress made by Pakistan on the... more»

Search

Back to Top