Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Previous Pakistan governments did not curb terrorist financing and money laundering: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Previous Pakistan governments did not curb terrorist financing and money laundering: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Previous Pakistan governments did not curb terrorist financing and money laundering: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

International 2021-06-24, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: With the FATF set to discuss a report on the progress made by Pakistan on the implementation of a 27-point action plan this week, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has alleged that previous governments did not take steps to curb money laundering and terrorist financing in the country.
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Qureshi said on Tuesday that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for the country being placed on the grey list of the FATF, The Express Tribune reported.
“When PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) came to power, Pakistan had already gone into the (FAFT) grey list,” Qureshi said.
Holding the PML-N responsible for the tough conditions set by FATF, he said that no previous government took steps to curb money laundering and terrorist financing. The minister said that nations faced pressures in these situations so “we should (also) bear this pressure.”
Qureshi said Pakistan had fulfilled the 27 conditions of the FATF, therefore, there are no grounds to keep Pakistan into the grey list. The gift of the grey list was also given by the PML-N, he said. Now there is no justification for keeping Pakistan into the grey list, he added.
The statement came as the global anti-money laundering watchdog is set to discuss a preliminary report on the progress made by Pakistan on the implementation of a 27-point action plan in its plenary meeting being held from June 21 to 25.
The report has been prepared by the FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG), which includes China, the USA, UK, France and India.
Pakistan has been scrambling in recent months to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations by the global watchdog, a measure that officials here fear could further hurt its economy.
In February, the FATF gave a fourth extension to Pakistan to fully implement a 27-point action plan and ‘strongly urged’ it to meet the remaining three conditions about terror financing investigations and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Against the government’s hopes of exiting the grey list, the FATF plenary found the country’s progress on three out of the remaining six points were less than satisfactory. Pakistan would remain on the grey list till June 2021, a statement issued by the FATF from Paris had said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Previous Pakistan governments did not curb terrorist financing and money laundering: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: With the FATF set to discuss a report on the progress made by Pakistan on the... more»

Afghan hospital burns after attack; Taliban seize border post in north

KABUL, June – Suspected Taliban fighters fired a rocket into a hospital in Afghanistan on... more»

Italy ‘free’ to decide on homophobia law, PM tells Vatican

ROME: Prime Minister Mario Draghi insisted Wednesday that Italy’s parliament was sovereign... more»

Libya’s foreign minister sees progress on removal of foreign mercenaries

BERLIN, June – Libya’s foreign minister said on Wednesday international powers had... more»

Analysis: From game-changer to back-up: J&J’s COVID vaccine struggles in Europe

BRUSSELS, June – At the height of Europe’s vaccine supply crisis in March, Johnson... more»

Russia says it chases British destroyer out of Crimea waters with warning shots, bombs

MOSCOW, June – Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the... more»

U.S. has no better friend in the world than Germany – Blinken

BERLIN, June – The United States has no better partner in the world than Germany, U.S.... more»

Pakistan police: Cleric confessed to sexually assaulting student

A religious cleric accused of sexually assaulting a student at a religious school in Pakistan’s... more»

Angela Merkel receives Moderna dose after first AstraZeneca shot

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after... more»

India economy: Seven years of Modi in seven charts

His thumping mandate – in 2014 and again in 2019 – raised hopes of big bang... more»

Search

Back to Top