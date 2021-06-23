Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Angela Merkel receives Moderna dose after first AstraZeneca shot
Angela Merkel receives Moderna dose after first AstraZeneca shot

Angela Merkel receives Moderna dose after first AstraZeneca shot

Europe 2021-06-23, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities recommended the use of the jab only for people aged 60 and above.
Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered in Europe, but concerns linger over a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients, meaning that some people in early priority groups due to their age or pre-existing health conditions have been holding off on getting it, preferring to wait for another vaccine.
Dozens of countries paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March or restricted them to older adults. However, several of them – including Germany – have since resumed use either fully or with restrictions after health regulators said the benefits of the shot outweigh any risks.
Germany recommended in April that people who received a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a different shot for their second dose. Several other European countries made similar decisions.
After a stuttering start, Germany’s vaccination rollout has sharply accelerated in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, one in two, or 51.2 percent of the population have received their first dose.
Some experts believe that switching COVID vaccines for second doses could boost immunity and several medical studies are under way.
One small UK study into using different COVID vaccines in two-dose inoculations found that people who received Pfizer’s vaccine followed by a dose of AstraZeneca, or vice versa, were more likely to report mild or moderate common post-vaccination symptoms than if they received two doses of the same type.
Novavax, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine, said on May 21 it would take part in a mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine trial to test the use of an additional vaccine dose from a different producer as a booster. The trial will start in June in the UK.
Meanwhile, Canada, which is facing supply shortages, has recommended that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be used interchangeably.
The government said on Monday that Pfizer’s weekly shipment of 2.4 million doses was delayed, leaving provinces switching Pfizer appointments for Moderna, and urging people not to cancel their jabs, Canada’s National Observer reported.
Officials in Ontario have informed residents that they may receive different mRNA vaccines – the advanced technology used in shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
“We want you getting the full protection as soon as possible,” David Williams, a doctor, was quoted by the National Observer as saying.
“The vaccines are safe to mix,” he said.
Officials in Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec have urged citizens and residents to do the same.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan police: Cleric confessed to sexually assaulting student

A religious cleric accused of sexually assaulting a student at a religious school in Pakistan’s... more»

Angela Merkel receives Moderna dose after first AstraZeneca shot

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after... more»

India economy: Seven years of Modi in seven charts

His thumping mandate – in 2014 and again in 2019 – raised hopes of big bang... more»

UN Afghanistan envoy warns of Taliban offensive

NEW YORK: Taliban insurgents have captured more than 50 of 370 districts in Afghanistan since May,... more»

Pakistan should be held accountable for hosting dreaded, listed terrorists: India at UN

GENEVA: Asserting that Pakistan should be held “accountable for aiding and abetting... more»

Let’s talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists are pardoned

MADRID, June 22 (Reuters) – Spain on Tuesday pardoned all nine separatist leaders jailed for... more»

Aging Finland seeks to attract skilled immigrants

This year, the United Nations (UN) ranked Finland the world’s happiest country for the... more»

‘We love you Catalonia’: Spain to pardon jailed separatists

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed controversial plans to pardon nine Catalan... more»

Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) on Saturday elected Herbert Kickl as its new... more»

Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of wins

KABUL: Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz... more»

Search

Back to Top