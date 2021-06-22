‘We love you Catalonia’: Spain to pardon jailed separatists

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed controversial plans to pardon nine Catalan separatists who were jailed for their role in the illegal independence referendum of 2017.

The Socialist leader made the widely expected announcement during a speech in Catalonia’s capital, Barcelona, on Monday morning.

The Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE), Spain’s business community leader, had also said it favoured the move.

The country’s right-wing parties, meanwhile, currently on the rise in the polls, will be certain to use the pardons, even if – as seems likely – they will only be partial, as a rallying cry.

Last Sunday, conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Madrid’s regional president, suggested they could place King Felipe in a difficult situation, as according to the Spanish Constitution, he would have to sign off the measures.

The pardons also leave the question of Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan president currently in self-imposed exile and who faces charges for his role in the independence bid, unresolved.

“It’s extremely risky, politically,” Oriol Bartomeus, professor of political science at Barcelona’s Universidad Autonoma, told Al Jazeera. “The dialogue which will start now could end up going badly. Forces contrary to it, both hardline separatists and on the hard right in Spain, could end up getting stronger.

“So while this was a vital step if Sanchez wanted to unblock the situation, it doesn’t guarantee that we will be able to move onto the next stage.”

The pardons are currently being drawn up by the government’s legal advisers, who want to limit potential court challenges.

Once published in the official state bulletin at a yet-to-be established date, they would become immediately applicable.