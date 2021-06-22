Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India,
Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India,

Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India,

International 2021-06-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have eased travel restrictions for its residents from certain countries, including India, if they have received two doses of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to a media report.
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from June 23, the Gulf News reported.
With regard to travel from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, are allowed to travel to Dubai. There are four vaccines approved by the UAE government – Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca, the report added.
However, from South Africa and Nigeria, non-residence passengers are also allowed to travel subject to the vaccination and PCR test conditions.
A negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure is required, the report said.
The UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement. Only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates are accepted, it said.
Furthermore, passengers from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai. They must also undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai. In addition, following arrival, passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours, the report added.
In late April, the UAE closed its borders for travellers from India due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘We love you Catalonia’: Spain to pardon jailed separatists

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed controversial plans to pardon nine Catalan... more»

Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) on Saturday elected Herbert Kickl as its new... more»

Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of wins

KABUL: Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz... more»

Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid to make first visit to UAE

Israel’s newly appointed foreign minister Yair Lapid will head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)... more»

Analysis: Iran vote points to hardline goal of long-term power – analysts

DUBAI, June – A hardline victory in Iran’s presidential election has tilted the domestic... more»

Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India,

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have eased travel restrictions for its residents from certain... more»

Britain tightens sanctions net on Myanmar military

LONDON, June – Britain added three Myanmar entities to its sanctions list on Monday:... more»

Kashmir leaders to urge India’s Modi to restore region’s autonomy

Kashmiri politicians will urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Indian-administered... more»

Diplomats to meet in Vienna for more Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA: Further talks between Iran and global powers were planned Sunday to try to negotiate and... more»

Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges

WASHINGTON, June – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan... more»

Search

Back to Top