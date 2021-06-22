Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party
Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party

Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party

Austria 2021-06-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) on Saturday elected Herbert Kickl as its new leader, a politician known for his sharp rhetoric against migrants, Islam and COVID curbs.
Kickl, the country’s former interior minister, received 88.24% support during a special party conference.
The result was well below party leader Heinz-Christian Strache’s 98.7% support in 2017 and Kickl’s predecessor, Norbert Hofer, who received 98.3% in 2019.
Kickl’s election marks a shift from the approach used by Hofer, who attempted to portray a more moderate image to appeal to swing voters.
After the results were announced, Kickl addressed the session and assured party members that “we are playing for victory.”
“Simple people are simple, but they’re not stupid,” he said, urging members not to underestimate what could work well with regular voters.
Kickl’s routine statements against migrants and Islam resonate with the party’s core voter base but won’t necessarily broaden the FPÖ’s appeal.
His first major test of leadership will come in the form of regional elections in the state of Upper Austria in September.
He may also face challenges within the party, after several members quit as his nomination drew near.
Long seen as a prominent figure in shaping the FPÖ’s ideology, Kickl has been an opponent of measures taken by the Austrian government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
He has been openly critical of the Austrian chancellor and head of the ruling Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), Sebastian Kurz, and used his inaugural speech to take another dig at the party’s former coalition partner.
The FPÖ and Kurz’s ÖVP were in a coalition between 2017 and 2019, which fell apart after Strache was seen offering business contacts for political support on tape.
With growing animosity between Kickl and Kurz, the FPÖ’s return to a federal coalition government seems unlikely.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘We love you Catalonia’: Spain to pardon jailed separatists

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed controversial plans to pardon nine Catalan... more»

Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) on Saturday elected Herbert Kickl as its new... more»

Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of wins

KABUL: Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz... more»

Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid to make first visit to UAE

Israel’s newly appointed foreign minister Yair Lapid will head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)... more»

Analysis: Iran vote points to hardline goal of long-term power – analysts

DUBAI, June – A hardline victory in Iran’s presidential election has tilted the domestic... more»

Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India,

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have eased travel restrictions for its residents from certain... more»

Britain tightens sanctions net on Myanmar military

LONDON, June – Britain added three Myanmar entities to its sanctions list on Monday:... more»

Kashmir leaders to urge India’s Modi to restore region’s autonomy

Kashmiri politicians will urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Indian-administered... more»

Diplomats to meet in Vienna for more Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA: Further talks between Iran and global powers were planned Sunday to try to negotiate and... more»

Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges

WASHINGTON, June – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan... more»

Search

Back to Top