Analysis: Iran vote points to hardline goal of long-term power – analysts

DUBAI, June – A hardline victory in Iran’s presidential election has tilted the domestic balance of power towards the country’s anti-Western clergy and away from officials chosen by popular vote, a shift Tehran may one day seek to make permanent, six analysts who follow the Islamic Republic’s politics say.

In a tightly controlled race on Friday marked by voter apathy, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a trusted ally of the security establishment, was elected Iran’s next president. He takes office in August.

While his win presages no change in Iran’s push to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and break free of sanctions, it points to Raisi as a potential successor to Khamenei and brings all arms of the state under the control of hardliners suspicious of the West, officials and analysts say.

Although the supreme leader, not the president, has the last word on all matters of state, the changeover at the presidency will remove the moderating influence on policy-making exercised by outgoing pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani since 2013.

The constitution’s provision for a directly elected president may be one area targeted for change, the analysts say.

The election of Raisi, whose views appear to align with Khamenei’s on every major topic, may permit the supreme leader to pursue changes entrenching more clerical power, a goal some analysts suspect the 82-year-old has long sought.

“This election was rather a selection, as it precluded any competitive race,” said Ali Fathollah-Nejad, an analyst and author of Iran in an Emerging New Word Order.

“… the true nature of the Islamic Republic has been revealed, in that the theocratic institutions are omnipotent and the so-called republican one is just an impotent facade.”

Pointing to the authorities’ decision to severely limit the field in the election, some insiders including former senior government officials have called Raisi’s win a “political coup d’etat” aimed at eliminating all other factions from the political scene.

Iranian officials were not immediately available to reply to a request for comment on possible constitutional changes or on accusations of a power grab.

Crisis Group’s Iran Project Director, Ali Vaez, said the establishment preferred “a pliant, tested, loyal president” who will not oppose constitutional changes he suspects are desired by the clerical rulers.