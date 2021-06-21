Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges
Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges

Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges

International 2021-06-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON, June – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Friday to discuss U.S. troop withdrawal amid a surge in fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban across the country.
In their first face-to-face meeting, Biden will seek to reassure Ghani and Abdullah of U.S. support for the Afghan people including diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance, the White House said in a statement. Biden will also repeat his pledge to ensure that the country never becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups.
“The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,” the White House said.
However, since Biden’s decision in April to pull out all U.S. troops before Sept. 11 to end America’s longest war after nearly 20 years of conflict, at least 30 districts have been seized by the Taliban.
The group has staged a campaign to expand its influence across the country as the United States began withdrawing troops on May 1 and closed some bases and handed them over to the Afghan government.
The Taliban was not immediately available for comment and there was no immediate reaction from Ghani’s office.
But a senior Afghan official said the Afghan president would be seeking assurances from the United States over its continued support for Afghan security forces in the aftermath of the withdrawal.
The visit would also come in the face of slow progress in talks between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives in Qatar. Officials have raised concerns over the stalling negotiations and have said the Taliban has not yet submitted a written peace proposal that could be used as a starting point for substantive talks.
In May, U.S. intelligence analysts released an assessment that the Taliban “would roll back much” of the progress made in Afghan women’s rights if the Islamist extremists regained national power.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘We love you Catalonia’: Spain to pardon jailed separatists

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed controversial plans to pardon nine Catalan... more»

Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) on Saturday elected Herbert Kickl as its new... more»

Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of wins

KABUL: Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz... more»

Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid to make first visit to UAE

Israel’s newly appointed foreign minister Yair Lapid will head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)... more»

Analysis: Iran vote points to hardline goal of long-term power – analysts

DUBAI, June – A hardline victory in Iran’s presidential election has tilted the domestic... more»

Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India,

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have eased travel restrictions for its residents from certain... more»

Britain tightens sanctions net on Myanmar military

LONDON, June – Britain added three Myanmar entities to its sanctions list on Monday:... more»

Kashmir leaders to urge India’s Modi to restore region’s autonomy

Kashmiri politicians will urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Indian-administered... more»

Diplomats to meet in Vienna for more Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA: Further talks between Iran and global powers were planned Sunday to try to negotiate and... more»

Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges

WASHINGTON, June – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan... more»

Search

Back to Top