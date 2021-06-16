Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / German special forces unit to survive far-right scandal
German special forces unit to survive far-right scandal

German special forces unit to survive far-right scandal

Europe 2021-06-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BERLIN, June – Germany’s elite KSK special forces unit is to survive despite a series of far-right incidents that had prompted calls for it to be disbanded, the defence minister decided on Tuesday.
The Special Forces Commando unit will continue to exist because reforms started a year ago when the scandal broke were yielding results, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement.
Established in 1996, the KSK’s reputation was tarnished in 2003 when its then-commander was forced into early retirement after he was accused of being close to far-right extremists – links that have continued to dog the unit’s reputation.
Last summer, Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the KSK after police seized weapons and ammunition during a raid on the property of a KSK soldier in the eastern state of Saxony. Investigations have been ongoing since then.
“It is clear that we need the unique military capabilities provided by the KSK,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said a day after a visit to the unit at its base in the Black Forest town of Calw on Monday.
She made clear that the KSK will have to properly implement the reforms started a year ago.
The “positive change” she had seen in Calw had been a significant factor in her decision to let the unit survive, Kramp-Karrenbauer said.
The German military has been rattled by several far-right incidents in recent years. In May, a young army officer went on trial in Frankfurt, accused of planning to attack one or more politicians while posing as an Syrian asylum seeker to try to whip up anger against migrants.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic

VALENTON, France, June 15 (Reuters) – Every week, Mamadou Diagouraga comes to the Muslim... more»

Front-runner for Iran presidency is hardline judge sanctioned by U.S.

DUBAI, June – Ebrahim Raisi’s record of fierce loyalty to Iran’s ruling clerics... more»

5 polio vaccinators killed in Afghanistan, police blame Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday shot dead at least five polio vaccinators and injured... more»

Biden and Putin summit: Where they disagree and where they might compromise

GENEVA/MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) – Don’t expect a major breakthrough at a summit on... more»

German special forces unit to survive far-right scandal

BERLIN, June – Germany’s elite KSK special forces unit is to survive despite a series... more»

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) – Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and... more»

Pakistan Supreme Court stops demolition of Hindu dharamshala in Karachi

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the Karachi administration to stop the... more»

Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures

Egypt’s highest civilian court on Monday upheld death sentences against 12 senior Muslim... more»

Pakistan FM accuses previous gov’t of ‘mishandling’ Jadhav case

Pakistan’s foreign minister has blamed the country’s previous government for “mishandling”... more»

German conservatives reject tax hikes in draft election manifesto

Germany’s conservatives plan to rule out tax hikes in their election manifesto, a draft... more»

Search

Back to Top