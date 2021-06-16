Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic
French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic

French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic

Europe 2021-06-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

VALENTON, France, June 15 (Reuters) – Every week, Mamadou Diagouraga comes to the Muslim section of a cemetery near Paris to stand vigil at the grave of his father, one of the many French Muslims to have died from COVID-19.
Diagouraga looks up from his father’s plot at the freshly-dug graves alongside. “My father was the first one in this row, and in a year, it’s filled up,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”
While France is estimated to have the European Union’s largest Muslim population, it does not know how hard that group has been hit: French law forbids the gathering of data based on ethnic or religious affiliations.
But evidence collated by Reuters – including statistical data that indirectly captures the impact and testimony from community leaders – indicates the COVID death rate among French Muslims is much higher than in the overall population.
According to one study based on official data, excess deaths in 2020 among French residents born in mainly Muslim North Africa were twice as high as among people born in France.
The reason, community leaders and researchers say, is that Muslims tend to have a lower-than-average socio-economic status.
They are more likely to do jobs such as bus drivers or cashiers that bring them into closer contact with the public and to live in cramped multi-generational households.
“They were … the first to pay a heavy price,” said M’Hammed Henniche, head of the union of Muslim associations in Seine-Saint-Denis, a region near Paris with a large immigrant population.
The unequal impact of COVID-19 on ethnic minorities, often for similar reasons, has been documented in other countries, including the United States.
But in France, the pandemic throws into sharp relief the inequalities that help fuel tensions between French Muslims and their neighbours – and which look set to become a battleground in next year’s presidential election.
President Emmanuel Macron’s main opponent, polls indicate, will be far-right politician Marine Le Pen, who is campaigning on issues of Islam, terrorism, immigration, and crime.
Asked to comment on the impact of COVID-19 on France’s Muslims, a government representative said: “We don’t have data that is tied to people’s religion.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic

VALENTON, France, June 15 (Reuters) – Every week, Mamadou Diagouraga comes to the Muslim... more»

Front-runner for Iran presidency is hardline judge sanctioned by U.S.

DUBAI, June – Ebrahim Raisi’s record of fierce loyalty to Iran’s ruling clerics... more»

5 polio vaccinators killed in Afghanistan, police blame Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday shot dead at least five polio vaccinators and injured... more»

Biden and Putin summit: Where they disagree and where they might compromise

GENEVA/MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) – Don’t expect a major breakthrough at a summit on... more»

German special forces unit to survive far-right scandal

BERLIN, June – Germany’s elite KSK special forces unit is to survive despite a series... more»

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) – Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and... more»

Pakistan Supreme Court stops demolition of Hindu dharamshala in Karachi

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the Karachi administration to stop the... more»

Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures

Egypt’s highest civilian court on Monday upheld death sentences against 12 senior Muslim... more»

Pakistan FM accuses previous gov’t of ‘mishandling’ Jadhav case

Pakistan’s foreign minister has blamed the country’s previous government for “mishandling”... more»

German conservatives reject tax hikes in draft election manifesto

Germany’s conservatives plan to rule out tax hikes in their election manifesto, a draft... more»

Search

Back to Top