5 polio vaccinators killed in Afghanistan, police blame Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday shot dead at least five polio vaccinators and injured several others in separate attacks in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, bordering Pakistan’s volatile tribal districts.

The targeted attacks took place in the city of Jalalabad, the provincial capital, and the nearby districts of Khogyani and Surkhrud. Authorities said the early morning violence occurred on the second day of a four-day national campaign to administer polio drops to children under five years of age.

Jan Mohammad, the head of the provincial immunisation department, said the administration decided to suspend the vaccination campaign in the province following the deadly attacks.

Provincial police spokesperson Farid Khan blamed Taliban for the killings. “This is the work of the Taliban, targeting health workers to deprive people of polio vaccines,” Khan said.

Taliban, which is opposed to the vaccination drive in the country, denied it had carried out the attacks. Islamic State had previously claimed responsibility for attacks on health workers in the country. In March this year, IS owned up to killing three women who were part of a polio vaccination team in Jalalabad. The terror outfit’s regional affiliate, known as IS Khorasan, has bases in Nangarhar and adjoining Afghan provinces.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where poliovirus remains endemic. Nigeria was declared free of the wild virus last year.

About three million children were deprived of polio vaccination in the past three years in Afghanistan, according to the country’s health ministry.

So far this year, there have been about two dozen polio cases in the country, the ministry said. In 2020, Afghanistan reported 54 cases of polio.

Though not unusual in Afghanistan, Pakistani armed groups also regularly stage attacks on polio teams and police contingents escorting them, with the majority of clerics in the country claiming that anti-polio drive is part of a western conspiracy to sterilise children and gather intelligence.

These attacks increased after it was revealed that a fake hepatitis vaccination campaign was used as a ploy by the CIA in the hunt for al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US commandos in 2011 in Pakistan. Last week, two policemen escorting polio vaccinators were shot dead in Pakistan’s northwest.