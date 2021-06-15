Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan FM accuses previous gov’t of ‘mishandling’ Jadhav case
Pakistan FM accuses previous gov’t of ‘mishandling’ Jadhav case

Pakistan FM accuses previous gov’t of ‘mishandling’ Jadhav case

International 2021-06-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Pakistan’s foreign minister has blamed the country’s previous government for “mishandling” the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national convicted for spying by a Pakistani military court four years ago, as legislation related to the cases passes up to Pakistan’s Senate.
Speaking to the media in the Pakistani city of Multan on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a bill passed by the lower house of parliament last week was aimed at complying with orders from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and to deprive India of an opportunity to have Pakistan “dragged back” to the court.
“The PML-N are the ones who mishandled the Kulbhushan Jadhav case,” he said, referring to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, a main opposition political party.
“The steps we have taken are in order to comply with the International Court of Justice’s orders and recommendations.”
Qureshi’s comments follow a noisy debate on the bill in Parliament on Thursday, with both treasury and opposition benches accusing each other of incompetence in the handling of the case.
Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani security forces in March 2016, and convicted a year later by a military court for espionage and facilitating attacks by armed groups on Pakistani soil.
At the time of his arrest, the military released a video of Jadhav appearing to confess to having operated a network of operatives to conduct attacks in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.
In July 2019, after a petition lodged by India, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to allow Jadhav full and unimpeded consular access to Indian officials but rejected an Indian plea for his conviction to be dismissed.
The court also ordered that Jadhav be given the right of review and reconsideration of his conviction before a civilian court.
The bill passed by Pakistan’s lower house of parliament on Thursday gives foreign nationals convicted by military courts in Pakistan the right to file an appeal before a high court, as well as to file petitions seeking consular access.
India’s government has not so far remarked on the passage of the bill, which will also have to be voted on by the upper house of parliament before it becomes law.
In August 2020, India’s foreign ministry said New Delhi had asked Pakistan to allow an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in his appeals.
In defence of the bill, on Sunday, Qureshi said: “India wants that [Jadhav] not be given consular access, and on that excuse, Pakistan be dragged back into the International Court of Justice,” he said.
“This is what India wants. I hope that our opposition members will not misunderstand things and will understand India’s plan.”
India’s foreign ministry has not commented on Qureshi’s accusation.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan Supreme Court stops demolition of Hindu dharamshala in Karachi

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the Karachi administration to stop the... more»

Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures

Egypt’s highest civilian court on Monday upheld death sentences against 12 senior Muslim... more»

Pakistan FM accuses previous gov’t of ‘mishandling’ Jadhav case

Pakistan’s foreign minister has blamed the country’s previous government for “mishandling”... more»

German conservatives reject tax hikes in draft election manifesto

Germany’s conservatives plan to rule out tax hikes in their election manifesto, a draft... more»

Erdogan says after Biden talks no Turkey-U.S. problems unsolvable

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sounded upbeat after his first face-to-face talks with Joe Biden,... more»

PPP to form govt in Azad Kashmir with a ‘historic’ victory, says Talpur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and National Assembly member Faryal... more»

Factbox: China, climate and vaccines – what the G7 agreed this weekend

The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China’s growing influence, fight climate... more»

Cheers and jeers as Israel’s parliament meets to install post-Netanyahu government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday... more»

End of the road for Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving PM

Rival politicians in Israel have formed a new government to remove Benjamin Netanyahu, the... more»

Authorities shut down six ‘illegal’ Iranian schools in southwest Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistani authorities have closed six Iranian schools operating illegally in southwestern... more»

Search

Back to Top