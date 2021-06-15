Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / German conservatives reject tax hikes in draft election manifesto
German conservatives reject tax hikes in draft election manifesto

German conservatives reject tax hikes in draft election manifesto

Europe 2021-06-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Germany’s conservatives plan to rule out tax hikes in their election manifesto, a draft obtained by Reuters showed, aligning them with their preferred liberal coalition partners and distinguishing them from their main rivals.
The conservative alliance of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) aims to use its presentation of the manifesto next Monday to widen its lead over the ecologist Greens ahead of a Sept. 26 federal election.
“We clearly reject tax increases,” read the CDU/CSU bloc’s draft manifesto, which top CDU officials discussed at the weekend.
Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, in power since 2005, is stepping down after September’s election, and senior CDU officials concede privately that it will be tough to retain their party’s appeal to voters after 16 years in charge.
The draft showed they also want to abolish a “solidarity tax” – introduced after reunification to support poorer states in eastern Germany – “as soon as possible”, and to reduce the number of people who have to pay the top tax rate of 42%.
The opposition Greens as well as the co-governing Social Democrats (SPD) want a moderate rise in the top tax rate, and to ease the burden on small- and medium-income households. Both parties plan a reintroduction of the wealth tax.
SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz accused the CDU/CSU of promising tax cuts without explaining how to finance them and blocking steps to facilitate the shift towards renewable energy.
“If the CDU leads the next government, it will cost Germany prosperity,” Scholz told ARD broadcaster.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan Supreme Court stops demolition of Hindu dharamshala in Karachi

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the Karachi administration to stop the... more»

Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures

Egypt’s highest civilian court on Monday upheld death sentences against 12 senior Muslim... more»

Pakistan FM accuses previous gov’t of ‘mishandling’ Jadhav case

Pakistan’s foreign minister has blamed the country’s previous government for “mishandling”... more»

German conservatives reject tax hikes in draft election manifesto

Germany’s conservatives plan to rule out tax hikes in their election manifesto, a draft... more»

Erdogan says after Biden talks no Turkey-U.S. problems unsolvable

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sounded upbeat after his first face-to-face talks with Joe Biden,... more»

PPP to form govt in Azad Kashmir with a ‘historic’ victory, says Talpur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and National Assembly member Faryal... more»

Factbox: China, climate and vaccines – what the G7 agreed this weekend

The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China’s growing influence, fight climate... more»

Cheers and jeers as Israel’s parliament meets to install post-Netanyahu government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday... more»

End of the road for Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving PM

Rival politicians in Israel have formed a new government to remove Benjamin Netanyahu, the... more»

Authorities shut down six ‘illegal’ Iranian schools in southwest Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistani authorities have closed six Iranian schools operating illegally in southwestern... more»

Search

Back to Top