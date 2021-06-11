Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to take place on July 25
Elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to take place on July 25

Elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to take place on July 25

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-06-11, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The election commission of Azad Kashmir on Thursday announced the date of the 11th General Elections of the region which will be held on July 25.
Elections will be held in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir and 12 constituencies of Muhajireen Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Election Commission, 2.82 million voters will exercise their right to vote in Azad Kashmir, of which 1.59 million are male voters, while 1.297 million are female voters.
The Election Commission has said that nomination papers can be submitted till June 21 and scrutiny of papers will be done till June 22 while the list will be released on the same day.
According to the Election Commission, objections can be lodged till June 28 and 29 and appeals can be lodged till June 30, while nomination papers will be returned by July 2.
It should be noted that the AJK Assembly’s terms will end on July 29, but so far, the schedule for the new election has not been issued.
NCOC suggests postponement of AJK election
Earlier, the NCOC had suggested postponing the upcoming Azad Jammu And Kashmir election by two months.
In this connection, the NCOC wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of AJK, stating that due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the polls should be delayed.
The letter said that large political gatherings due to elections will lead to the further spread of the potentially deadly virus in the state, adding that the number of coronavirus positive cases are already high therein.
The NCOC said one million residents of AJK could be vaccinated by September 2021.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India worried as Myanmar’s pro-democracy fighters cross border

Thousands of people fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar have crossed into India’s... more»

Elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to take place on July 25

The election commission of Azad Kashmir on Thursday announced the date of the 11th General... more»

How the Radical Right Bullied Professors in 1920s Austria

As universities across the United Kingdom scramble to use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to... more»

Chorus grows louder for statehood to Jammu

In the past couple of days, more paramilitary troops have been rushed to Kashmir stoking rumours... more»

Two Pakistani police officers protecting polio jab team shot dead

Gunmen riding a motorcycle have shot dead two police officers assigned to protect polio... more»

Austria made 81 arrests as part of global sting against organised crime

Austria made 81 of the more than 800 arrests that were part of a global sting against organised... more»

Pakistan’s Afghan predicament

WITH the American forces racing to the exit, Afghanistan has further descended into chaos. There... more»

Banned Pakistan journalist apologises for making remarks against army

ISLAMABAD: A prominent Pakistani journalist, who was taken off air indefinitely for making... more»

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking... more»

J&K receives fresh consignment of 9 oxygen generation plants from Germany

The Jammu and Kashmir government received a fresh consignment of nine medical oxygen generation... more»

Search

Back to Top