J&K receives fresh consignment of 9 oxygen generation plants from Germany

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-06-10, by Comments Off 0
The Jammu and Kashmir government received a fresh consignment of nine medical oxygen generation plants from Germany at the Srinagar Airport on Monday.
The state-of-the-art pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants, manufactured in Europe, were airlifted from Frankfurt, Germany by the Indian Air Force’s C-17 cargo plane on June 5 and delivered on Monday morning.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. He said that it was only because of the prime minister’s personal intervention that J&K had received 16 oxygen plants from Europe in a short span of time.
“I express my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for his continuous efforts in taking care of the health and well-being of the people of J&K,” said Sinha.
“Our goal is to augment medical supplies across the union territory with a vision to tackle any future health emergencies. Medical infrastructure capacities shall be upgraded across the board,” the lieutenant governor added.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha also acknowledged the synergized efforts of various union territory and central government departments. This includes the public works department of J&K, the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence, Consulate Frankfurt, shipping agents and others.
While five of the new plants with generation capacity of 4,000 litres per minute will be installed at hospitals in Kashmir, the other four with generation capacity of 4,400 litres per minute will be installed in hospitals in Jammu.
At present, J&K has 40 functional medical oxygen generation plants. The addition of nine new ones will enhance the availability of medical oxygen at hospitals in the union territory to more than 60,000 litres per minute.

